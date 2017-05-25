Closer look at Chicago White Sox's lengthy injury list

The Chicago White Sox have 7 players on the disabled list, but most of them are on the road to recovery. That includes starters Carlos Rodon, who has not pitched this season, and James Shields, who went down with a lat strain after 3 starts. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are back home Friday after a 10-game road trip out west.

Before the White Sox open a seven-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers and Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox, beginning with a doubleheader against the Tigers Friday, let's get caught up on the lengthy injury report:

Carlos Rodon:

The left-handed starter has not pitched this season due to left biceps bursitis, but Rodon appears to be close to beginning a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment.

When the Sox opened a three-game series at Arizona on Monday, Rodon rejoined his teammates from nearby Camelback Ranch in Glendale and threw 60 pitches during his fourth simulated game.

Rodon told reporters "it's tightness, and now it's fading away more to a dull soreness after throwing."

It still sounds like the 24-year-old pitcher is going to need more simulated time before going on a rehab assignment, so his return to the White Sox's rotation remains a mystery.

James Shields:

A big surprise early in the season with a 1-0 record and 1.62 ERA over 3 starts, Shields has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a right lat strain.

The veteran right-hander was initially frustrated by the first trip to the DL in his 12-year career, but he's getting closer to a rehab assignment.

Shields threw a bullpen on Wednesday and said he felt good. He's scheduled to throw again at home Friday and Monday and might be ready to head to the minor leagues for a few starts if the progress continues.

Nate Jones:

On the DL with right elbow neuritis, Jones was threw able to throw off the mound twice on the White Sox's recent road trip.

Jones said his arm feels good, but he hasn't pitched in a game since April 28 and would likely need a few games on a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Sox's bullpen.

Zach Putnam:

On the DL for the second straight season with elbow discomfort, Putnam threw off the mound for the first time on Tuesday since being sidelined on April 25.

Since it will be over a month before he's ready to pitch for the White Sox again, Putnam is almost certain to go to the minor leagues on a rehab assignment.

Jake Petricka:

The third veteran White Sox reliever on the DL, Petricka pitched in just one game before going down with a right lat strain.

In 2016, the 28-year-old righty was limited to nine games before having season-ending surgery.

On the bright side, Petricka pitched in a simulated game on Monday when the Sox were in Arizona, and a rehab assignment appears to be coming into view.

Geovany Soto:

The 34-year-old catcher had elbow surgery in mid-May and he's not expected to be able to resume baseball activities until mid-August.

Charlie Tilson:

The center fielder played in 1 game for the White Sox last season after being acquired in a July 31 trade from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tilson tore his left hamstring and missed the final two months, and he never got on the field in spring training after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot.

Earlier this week, the Sox reported Tilson is taking batting practice and doing some light running in the outfield but a rehab assignment is "still not imminent."