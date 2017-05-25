Boomers split doubleheader with River City, win series

The Schaumburg Boomers split a home doubleheader with the River City Rascals on Thursday night, but won two of three in the series.

Gunnar Kines suffered a hard luck loss in the opener, allowing a 2-run homer to River City's Mike Jurgella in the top of the sixth. Kines threw a complete game and struck out five in suffering his first loss of the season. The Boomers managed just 3 hits in the contest, a season low.

River City tallied single runs in the second and third to grab a 2-0 lead in the second contest against starter Aryton Costa. Schaumburg came storming back with 4 unanswered to salvage the split. All 4 runs scored with two outs. Kenny Towns drove home Josh Gardiner with an RBI single in the third and Jack Parenty evened the game with a bases loaded infield hit in the fourth, his first hit as a professional. Zach Weigel delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth and Parenty followed with one of his own.

Costa allowed 2 runs in five innings in a no-decision. Alec Kenilvort picked up his first win while Jake Joyce recorded his third save. The offense notched 9 hits with Parenty collecting a pair with 2 RBIs. Seth Spivey picked up hits in each contest and owns an 11-game hitting streak.

The defending Frontier League champion Evansville Otters visit Boomers Stadium for Memorial Day weekend with fireworks following each contest. The first game takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Game Show Night. RHP Kagen Hopkins (1-1, 4.09) takes the ball in the series opener against RHP Felix Baez (1-0, 2.46).