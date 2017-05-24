Softball: Malicki, Antioch finish decisive playoff win

Avery Malicki hit a grand slam, and Antioch's softball team cruised to a 17-0 win over Harvard in four innings in a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday.

The game, part of the Ridgewood regional, was played at Harvard after the game was suspended in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday at Ridgewood.

Jill Foote went 2-for-4 with a double for top-seeded Antioch (24-8), which advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. regional final against No. 8 Johnsburg or No. 10 Ridgewood. Carlie Gaylord and Ashley Stephens also doubled for the Sequoits.

Wauconda 5, Resurrection 4: At Grayslake Central, the seventh-seeded Bulldogs won the Class 3A regional semifinal, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Alyssa McCarthy had 2 hits and 3 RBI for Wauconda, which advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. regional final against No. 2 Grayslake Central.

Kayla Serio earned the win.

Hersey 9, Grayslake North 5: At Loyola Academy's Munz Campus in Glenview, field conditions delayed the start of the Class 4A regional semifinal for 2½ hours.

No. 4 Hersey advances to Saturday's 10 a.m. regional final against the winner of Thursday's game between No. Carmel Catholic and No. 12 Loyola Academy.

No. 13 Grayslake North finished its season 13-20.

The bulk of the scoring came in the first 2 innings of the game. Hersey scored 4 in the home half of the opening frame. Grayslake North answered with 4 in the top of the second, before Hersey scored 5 more in the bottom.

Seniors Lauren Olsen (2 hits, RBI), Jenna Pozezinski, Katie Moats and Becca Sosa all had hits for the Knights. Freshman Nina Wittig (RBI) and sophomore Grace Brown added singles.

For the Huskies, Makayla Tsagalis, Hannah Graf and Sofia Cano all had 2 hits. Katie Wingerter, Brianna Luciano and Jackie Bednar each had 2 RBI.