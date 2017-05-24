Northwestern golfers rally to face ASU in NCAA Women's Championship

Northwestern's dramatic showing in the NCAA Women's Championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove extended through Wednesday morning's semifinals.

Coach Emily Fletcher's Wildcats trailed in four of five matches against Southern California when Final Four play was halted by darkness on Tuesday night. When play resumed on Wednesday morning, however, they forgot about all that.

Sarah Cho and Hannah Kim rallied to take 2 and 1 victories to put NU ahead 2-0 but Kacie Komoto and Stephanie Lau dropped their matches to even the team battle at 2-2. That left the fate of both teams up to the only players left on the course -- NU sophomore Janet Mao and USC senior Gabriela Then.

The Mao-Then match went to extra after Mao won the 18th hole. Both were left with testy par putts on the playoff hole. Mao rolled hers in from six feet, and Then's stopped a revolution short of the cup. NU players mobbed Mao to complete a stirring team comeback and the emotion of the big win carried over to Fletcher as well.

"They just believed in each other," said Fletcher, who has taken her team to the last five NCAA finals. "They felt there was fight left in them, and they kept fighting."

The Wildcats, who won the stroke play portion of the tournament on Monday, advanced to the 3 p.m. title match against Arizona State. ASU had a dramatic win in the Final Four stage of the competition as well.

As was the case in the NU-USC duel, the last two matches went to the 19th hole while Arizona State battled Stanford for a berth in the final. Stanford had reached the title match in both of the two previous years the NCAA was played with a match play finale. The Cardinal won the title in 2015 and lost to Washington last year.

Lydia Strom's par on the first playoff hole ended Stanford's hopes of reaching a third straight final and put Arizona State in position to win the team title for a record eighth time.

