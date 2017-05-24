Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 5/24/2017 5:12 PM

Great start, but Chicago Fire GM sees plenty of tests ahead

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Chicago Fire has a 5-0-1 record at Toyota Park this season. The club, with German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, left, hosts FC Dallas on Thursday.

    The Chicago Fire has a 5-0-1 record at Toyota Park this season. The club, with German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, left, hosts FC Dallas on Thursday.
    Associated Press

  • Nelson Rodriguez, Chicago Fire general manager

    Nelson Rodriguez, Chicago Fire general manager

 
Orrin Schwarz
 
 

The Chicago Fire is in second place in the Eastern Conference, a big leap from the last-place slog of the past two seasons. Just don't expect any gloating around Toyota Park.

It's far too early for the Fire (6-3-3, 21 points) to claim its revival is complete.

"We're obviously in a good moment: unbeaten in four, three wins in a row, consecutive shutouts," Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez said, meeting with the club's beat writers to mark the one-third point of the season. "But while we're pleased, we aren't satisfied. The reality is we haven't achieved anything yet."

Actually, the Fire has achieved something, even if it is small. The Fire has achieved a good start, which it hasn't had in recent years. It's something that can give fans hope that the club's playoff drought could end this year.

The Fire has given itself a fighting chance.

"There's a lot of road still left in front of us," Rodriguez said, smartly too cautious to claim victory a mere 12 games into a 34-game season.

"We have to be a little bit modest given that we as a club have struggled for so many years," Rodriguez added.

A lot can happen over the remaining 22 games. The Fire has avoided long-term injuries to its core players so far, the only losses a leg injury to key reserve John Goossens that will keep him out a few more months, and Matt Polster's preseason knee injury, which sidelined him the first nine games.

Juninho is nursing an ankle injury, but that doesn't appear to be a long-term concern.

The Fire almost surely will lose midfielder Dax McCarty to the U.S. national team when World Cup qualifying resumes in June, and might again for the Gold Cup in July.

McCarty is the Fire's most valuable player so far, even more valuable than German superstar Bastian Schweinsteiger, speedy David Accam and forward Nemanja Nikolic, the league's leading scorer. Losing any of them for a significant amount of time would cause major problems, as would losing a defender on a back line lacking depth.

"Injuries are going to occur," Rodriguez said.

The Fire already has made a change at goalkeeper with Matt Lampson replacing key off-season signing Jorge Bava, who struggled the first eight games. Drew Conner and then Polster replaced Michael Harrington at right back after eight games, solidifying a team weakness.

And the schedule only gets more difficult, especially when the Fire gets into U.S. Open Cup play next month.

"Our expectations were to make the playoffs," Rodriguez said, admitting that goal is just a first step toward MLS Cup. "Our expectations were to contend to win the Open Cup championship, and those continue to hold."

But will the team's early-season success hold through the heat of a Chicago summer and into the fall?

"Just looking ahead," Rodriguez said, "the road is very challenging, very difficult."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account