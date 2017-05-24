Baseball: Wieska drives Antioch past Woodstock North

Colin Wieska's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning helped Antioch's baseball team live to play another day.

The fourth-seeded Sequoits were tied with No. 13 Woodstock North at 2-2 after 5 innings, and it stayed that way in Class 3A regional semifinal play Wednesday at Grayslake Central until Wieska's clutch hit game them a 3-2 victory.

Patrick Day finished 2-for-3 and drove in the 2 earlier runs for Antioch, and John Petty and Ben Gutke contributed doubles.

Sonny Mentone started for Antioch and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts through 5 innings. Winning pitcher Nick Sheren allowed just 2 hits over a 4-inning relief stint.

Antioch (15-14) advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. regional final against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 5 Grayslake Central and No. 12 Lake View.

Lakes 11, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): Joe Glassey was dominant in pitching the top-seeded Eagles past the 16th-seeded Hornets in Class 3A regional semifinal action at Ridgewood. Glassey struck out 11 and allowed 2 hits.

Quinn McQuade finished 4-for-4 at the top of the lineup for Lakes, and Brandon Kahn doubled twice and scored twice. McQuade, Ryan Selig and Tom Jones each drove in 2 runs.

Lakes (17-15) advances to Saturday's noon regional final against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 8 Ridgewood and No. 9 Wauconda.

Carmel Catholic 4, Marian Central 1: Corsairs starter Charley Dir limited the 14th-seeded Hurricanes to 3 singles in a complete-game victory in the Class 3A Richmond-Burton regional semifinals.

Drew Wiegman and Eddie Pietschmann had 2 hits apiece, and Austin Ehrens walked three times and scored twice from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Dir struck out two, and the Corsairs played error-free defense behind him.

Third-seeded Carmel (22-7) competes next in Saturday's 10 a.m. regional final against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 6 seed Johnsburg and No. 11 seed Richmond-Burton.

Warren 6, Lake Forest 1: Vic Perez hit a solo homer and Luke Schmitt finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBI to help the fourth-seeded Blue Devils top the 13th-seeded Scouts in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

Nate Styles started for Warren (27-9) and pitched 6 innings. He struck out eight and allowed 3hits. Pasquale DeFilippis pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Tanner Dyer had 2 hits and Matt Temaner scored twice for Warren, which advances to a Saturday's 10 a.m. regional final at home against the winner of Thursday's matchup between No. 5 seed Prospect and No. 12 seed Glenbrook North.

Mundelein 8, Glenbrook South 6: Career victory No. 600 for Mustangs coach Todd Parola means Mundelein will have an opportunity to add to that number.

Brendan Murphy earned the pitching decision for No. 3 seed Mundelein against the 13th-seeded Titans.

Mundelein (30-6) advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. regional final against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 6 Stevenson and No. 11 Fremd.

Libertyville 5, Wheeling 1: Riley Gowens struck out 11 and allowed 3 hits through 6⅔ innings as the second-seeded Wildcats won in the Highland Park regional.

Tim Jean finished 2-for-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs, and Dan Marks and Nick Angel also had 2 hits for Libertyville (29-6).

Jack Splett finished 2-for-4 for Wheeling (15-19-1), and Cade Kaplan and Zach Yfantis also had hits.

Ben Land faced the last two Wheeling hitters for Libertyville, which earned a spot in Saturday's 11 a.m. regional final against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 7 Lake Zurich and No. 10 Highland Park.