Baseball: Stancl's gem leads Burlington Central to regional win

Jack Stancl threw a 4-hit shutout with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk Wednesday to lead the South Elgin baseball team to a 5-0 win over Elk Grove in the semifinals of the Class 4A Addison Trail regional.

The Storm (22-4) will take on the winner of Thursday's game between Addison Trail and Geneva in Saturday's 10 a.m. title game.

Bryant Diel had 2 hits with a double for South Elgin in Wednesday's win while Kevin Barry (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI), Adam Walker (2B, 2 RBI) and Patrick Keaty (2B, RBI) added to the offense.

Huntley 12, Rockford Auburn 0: At the Class 4A Hononegah regional, Cameron Reed allowed just 3 hits with 7 strikeouts and 4 walks as Huntley (29-6) advanced to Saturday's title game against the winner of Thursday's game between Hononegah and Harlem. Noah Konie had a home run, double and 4 RBI to lead the offense for the Red Raiders. Also contributing were Jeff Heinrich (2B, RBI), Brad Model (2B, RBI), Joe Rizzo (2B), Brad Maurer (2B, 2 RBI) and Jordan Goldstein (2B, RBI).

Burlington Central 7, Wheaton Academy 3: Clay Milas (2B, 2 RBI) and Paddy McKermitt (RBI) had 2 hits each and Brandon Van Buren allowed 4 hits with 6 strikeouts and no walks in 5 innings as the Rockets (26-9) won this semifinal of their own Class 3A regional. Ryan Knowlton also drove in 2 runs for BC, which will play the winner of Thursday's Kaneland-Fenton game in Saturday's final.

CL South 6, Prairie Ridge 0: Andrew Engelking fired a 2-hitter with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk to lead the Gators (30-5) to a win at the Class 4A Cary-Grove regional. Brian Fuentes (3 hits, 2 RBI), Ryan Parquette (2 hits, Nick Wolski (3 RBI) and Kory Olsen (2B) led the offense for Crystal Lake South, which will play the winner of Thursday's Cary-Grove vs. Grant game in Saturday's final.

Barrington 15, Larkin 0: Sebastian Gamica and Jackson Reuter had the only hits for Larkin (13-18) in its season-ending loss at the Class 4A Jacobs regional.