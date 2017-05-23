Northwestern golfers advance at NCAA Women's Championship

hello

Kacie Komoto, shown here during Monday's competition, helped Northwestern advance in the NCAA Women's Championship with a match play win on Tuesday against Kent State. Komoto is the only senior for NU coach Emily Fletcher's golf team. Photo courtesy NIU Athletics/Scott Walstrom

The Northwestern women's golf team moved a step closer to the national title Tuesday by beating Kent State in the morning quarterfinals of the NCAA Women's Championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.

Kacie Komoto, the only senior in the lineup for NU coach Emily Fletcher, delivered the clinching point as the Wildcats advanced to a semifinal meeting with Southern California in the afternoon.

Komoto defeated Michaela Finn 2-up to notch the decisive third point after Sarah Cho and Hanna Kim had won previously. Cho, the first NU player to tee off, romped to a 6 and 5 win over Kelly Nielsen, and Kim defeated Wad Phaewchimplee 3 and 1.

By winning the first three matches, the Wildcats were assured of advancement regardless of how Janet Mao and Stephanie Lau fared in their matches.

"We've played match play quite a bit during the year so we just left it to that," said Fletcher. "We've talked a lot of match play strategy all during the year. We called in coach Fitz (football coach Pat Fitzgerald) last night for a little FaceTime, and a little Luke Donald video this morning for inspiration."

NU, which came up one place short of qualifying for match play at last year's NCAA Championship, is assured its best finish in the tournament.

Stanford met Arizona State in the other semifinal. Arizona State eliminated Florida before USC got to the afternoon meeting with NU by ousting Ohio State in the other morning quarterfinal.

• For more golf news, visit lenziehmongolf.com. Len can be contacted by email at lenziehm@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZiehmLen and check out his posts at Facebook.com/lenziehmongolf.