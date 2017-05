Girls soccer: Chomko, Warren outs Libertyville in OT

Warren 3, Libertyville 1 (2 OT): At Warren, Courtney Chomko scored twice, as the second-seeded Blue Devils prevailed in 2 overtimes in the Class 3A sectional semifinal.

Natalie McNally also scored for Warren (21-1-2), which will face top-seeded Barrington in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday. McNally and Alliyah Parker had assists.

Warren keeper Skylar Reilly had 4 saves.