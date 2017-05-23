Boys volleyball: Buffalo Grove earns regional final berth

at Libertyville: Buffalo Grove rolled into a regional final matchup against host Libertyville by handling Zion-Benton 25-13, 25-18 in a Tuesday semifinal.

The MSL East runners-up got 9 kills from Ian Van Wazer, 8 kills and an ace from Chris Tsourmas, 8 kills and 3 aces from Danny Zickert and 3 kills from Brian Franz.

Coach Tim Kosiek also cited strong play from libero Greg Schneider and setting by Scott Mahon and Zickert.

at Deerfield: Mid-Suburban League champion Barrington eliminated Lake Forest 25-19, 25-22 to earn a spot in Wednesday's regional final against Deerfield, a 25-10, 25-16 winner against Grayslake North.

at Evanston: Both Elk Grove and Maine West bowed out of the postseason in regional semifinal action.

Elk Grove fell 25-21, 25-17 against Maine East. Kevin Braceros had a team-best 6 kills on 16-for-21 hitting along with 11-for-11 serving and a team-high 9 digs. Jack Schroeder led the Grens with 9 setting assists, and Joe Ramage had 3 kills and 2 blocks.

Maine West fell short against Evanston 25-14, 25-20, meaning Maine East will meet the Wildkits for a regional title Wednesday.

at Fenwick: Leyden will play the host Friars for a regional title Wednesday after handling Prosser 25-12, 25-14. Fenwick advanced by beating Westinghouse 25-21, 25-18.

at Streamwood: Addison Trail ended Schaumburg's season with a 25-14, 27-25 decision. The Blazers meet the winner of Tuesday's second regional semifinal between St. Charles East and Bartlett.