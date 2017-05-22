Breaking News Bar
 
Girls water polo / Top 10

Team Comment

1. Stevenson (34-2) Won a thriller for state title

2. Naperville Central (33-3) OT loss in finale stings

3. Naperville North (21-10) McWhirter's group made gains

4. York (22-7) So strong defensively

5. Metea Valley (26-5) Joined state's upper echelon

6. Prospect (23-6) Super seniors made big difference

7. Conant (21-9) Rosas will play at Long Beach St.

8. Mundelein (21-12) Improved throughout season

9. Barrington (21-8) Just keeps winning consistently

10. Hersey (20-6) Plenty of talent returns next season

