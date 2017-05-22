Girls water polo / Top 10
Team Comment
1. Stevenson (34-2) Won a thriller for state title
2. Naperville Central (33-3) OT loss in finale stings
3. Naperville North (21-10) McWhirter's group made gains
4. York (22-7) So strong defensively
5. Metea Valley (26-5) Joined state's upper echelon
6. Prospect (23-6) Super seniors made big difference
7. Conant (21-9) Rosas will play at Long Beach St.
8. Mundelein (21-12) Improved throughout season
9. Barrington (21-8) Just keeps winning consistently
10. Hersey (20-6) Plenty of talent returns next season