Boys water polo / Top 10
Team Comment
1. Stevenson (36-0) Perfect finish, first state title
2. Naperville C. (29-6) Third place -- and bright future
3. Naperville N. (23-10) Among the state's elite
4. Barrington (29-4) Came so close vs. Fenwick
5. York (23-7) Nice overall season
6. Mundelein (17-14) Conference peer Pats set the standard
7. Conant (19-11) Dibek is dynamite in goal
8. Libertyville (17-12) Wildcats have reason for optimism
9. Buffalo Grove (22-10) Returns most of starting lineup
10. Metea Valley (21-10) Big step forward for program