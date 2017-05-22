Breaking News Bar
 
Boys water polo / Top 10

Team Comment

1. Stevenson (36-0) Perfect finish, first state title

2. Naperville C. (29-6) Third place -- and bright future

3. Naperville N. (23-10) Among the state's elite

4. Barrington (29-4) Came so close vs. Fenwick

5. York (23-7) Nice overall season

6. Mundelein (17-14) Conference peer Pats set the standard

7. Conant (19-11) Dibek is dynamite in goal

8. Libertyville (17-12) Wildcats have reason for optimism

9. Buffalo Grove (22-10) Returns most of starting lineup

10. Metea Valley (21-10) Big step forward for program

