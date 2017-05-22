Boys volleyball scoreboard: Monday, May 22, results

Warren regional

Carmel d. Grant 25-13, 25-12

Warren d. Antioch 25-23, 25-15

Wheeling d. Highland Park 25-16, 25-23

Deerfield regional

Lake Forest d. Vernon Hills 25-22, 31-29

Grayslake North d. Lakes, forfeit

Deerfield d. Waukegan 25-13, 25-17

Buffalo Grove d. North Chicago (forfeit)

Maine West d. Lakeview 25-17, 16-25, 25-20

At Evanston

elk grove d. st. benedict 25-22, 25-16

Attack: EG: Braceros 19-20 9 kills, Ramage 9-9, 7 kills. Augustaiis 8-10 6 kills, Duncker 6-6 5 kills. Serving: EG: Braceros 8-8 2 aces, Schroeder 11-11 ace, Augustaitis 7-7 ace. Setting: EG: Duncker 31-33 16 assists, Schroeder 25-27 12 assists. Digs: Braceros 9, Zulku 9, Leon 8. Blocks: EG: Ramage 2.

At Fremd

st. viator d. fremd 17-25, 25-23, 25-17

Attack: StV: Morton 18 kills, Whalen 9 kills, Doherty 4 kills, Garth 4 kills; Frm: Peterson 15-21 8k, Michalski 11-13 7k, Cohen 5-6 5k, Yates 6-6 4k. Serving: StV: Morton 2 aces; Frm: J.Peterson 12-14 ace, A.Peterson 12-12 ace. Setting: Frm: J.Peterson 34-35 17 assists, A.Peterson 35-36 2 assists. Serve receive: Frm: Wysocki 11-14, A.Peterson 9-10, Michalski 9-10, Nelson 19-21. Digs: StV: Whalen 6. Blocks: StV: Doherty 2, Garth 2.

palatine d. prospect 25-15, 25-18

Attack: Pal: O'Shea 12-17 8 kills, McClennan 14-15 6 kills; Setting: Pal: Rinella 17 assists; Digs: Pal: O'Shea 10, Nix 8; Blocks: Pal: Smith 3.

At Libertyville

meadows d. mundelein 25-23, 25-23

Attack: RM: Reese 18-22 9 kills, Kornblum 12-14 8 kills, Barczak 14-15 7 kills. Serving: RM: Quezada 9-11 2 aces, Kornblum 6-6. Setting: RM: Psarros 38-40 15 assists, Tunzi 25-27 13 assists. Digs: RM: Quezada 18, Kleniuk 9. Blocks: Brossett.

At South Elgin

Elgin d. Belvidere 25-17, 25-15

Rockford Boylan d. Larkin, 25-16, 25-14

South Elgin d. Conant 27-25, 20-25, 25-22

At Streamwood

Bartlett d. Streamwood 21-25, 25-16, 25-16

schaumburg d. st. edward 25-22, 25-10

Attack: Sch: Norris 7 kills, Hoppesch 5 kills. Serving: Sch: Norris 3 aces, Kaszuba 3 aces, Fentem ace.Digs: Sch: Kirschbaum 8, Fentem 2. Blocks: Sch: Hoppesch 3.

At Westminster Christian

rockford-jefferson d. hoffman Estates 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Attack: HE: Lynch 9-9 6 kills, Ham 1-1, Zapinski 9-9 5k, Greaves 2-2 k, Holweier 3-3 2k, Pineda 12-12 5k, Vijayakumar 2-2 k, Swan 5-5 k. Serving: HE: Henslee 15-17, Swan 9-10, Husain 9-9, Ham 10-11, Holweier 5-9 a, Pineda 6-6. Setting: HE: 20-20 9 assists, Husain 24-25 11 assists. Digs: HE: Vijayakumar 3, Henslee 6, Swan 10, Husain 9, Ham 24, Pineda 15. Blocks: HE: Swan, Zapinski 2, Greaves 3, Kolweier 4.

Rockford Guilford d. Westminster Christian 25-14, 25-13

Hononegah d. Rockford East 25-16, 10-25, 25-23

Downers Grove North regional

Hinsdale South d. Oswego 25-17, 25-17

Plainfield North d. Lombard College Prep 25-4, 25-4

Benet vs. Romeoville 25-19, 25-17

Glenbard West regional

Downers Grove South d. Lemont 25-10, 25-12

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Marmion Acad. 25-5, 25-12

wheaton North d. Oswego 25-21, 25-16

Wheaton North -- C.Nickels (5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 4 assists); Schreiner (5 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace); Kocher (3 kills, 5 blocks); A.Nickels (17 assists, 8 digs, 6 kills); Sinn (6 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists); Duggan (3 kills, 1 block); Hegranes (3 kills, 1 dig); Ranft (3 digs); Birtcher (1 dig).

Harlem regional

Geneva d. Rockford Auburn 25-13, 25-19

St. Charles North d. Huntley 25-8, 25-12

Wheaton Academy d. Harlem 25-9, 25-19

Loyola Academy regional

Northside d. CICS/Northtown 25-0, 25-12

Fenton d. Chicago Math & Science Charter 25-10, 25-7

Naperville North regional

Bolingbrook d. Naperville North 25-22, 25-21

Neuqua Valley d. IMSA 25-11, 25-11

Plainfield East d. Montini 25-16, 25-15

West Aurora regional

Waubonsie Valley d. Metea Valley 25-19, 25-22

St. Francis d. Willowbrook 26-24, 20-25, 25-21

St. Francis -- McGuire (9 kills, 25 assists, 3 svc pts, 2 blocks, 5 digs); Clare (8 kills, 3 blocks); Keown (8 kills); Riggs (7 kills, 6 svc pts); Long (6 kills); LaMantia (12 digs, 7 svc pts, 2 assists); Brummel (6 digs, 4 svc pts, 4 assists).

