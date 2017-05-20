White Sox reportedly land young Cuban star Luis Robert

hello

Luis Robert, the 19-year-old outfielder who helped Cuba to international success, has reportedly agreed to join the Chicago White Sox. Associated Press/file

Long rumored to be a strong contender to sign Luis Robert, a 19-year-old outfielder from Cuba, the Chicago White Sox reportedly signed the international prospect on Saturday.

According to multiple reports -- which were not confirmed by the Sox -- Robert is getting a signing bonus in excess of $25 million, pending a physical.

The White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were believed to be the two teams on Robert's short list.

Robert fills an obvious need for the rebuilding White Sox, who are short on impact bats in the minor leagues.

Once he is signed, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is expected to be assigned to low Class A Kannapolis or high A Winston-Salem.

Here is more on Robert from Baseball America's Ben Badler:

For a teenager, Robert built up a formidable resume while playing in Cuba. At 14, he as one of the top hitters in Cuba's 16U national league in 2012, then that summer went to Mexico for the 15U World Championship. The next year, Robert played in Cuba's 18U league as a 14-year-old and batted .325/.420/.475 in 146 plate appearances.

Back in the 18U league in 2014, Robert batted .380/.530/.570 in 134 plate appearances, tying for second in the league in home runs (three) and stolen bases (17). He then crushed Cuba's 23U development league, hitting batting .406/.530/.631 in 85 plate appearances to lead the league in OPS, then traveled to Mexico for the COPABE 18U Pan American Championship in Mexico. Robert hit .280 and slugged .880 in 34 plate appearances, tying teammate Jorge Ona (now with the Padres) with 4 home runs for the tournament lead.

In 2015, Robert batted .381/.558/.598 with 6 home runs in 138 plate appearances in Cuba's 18U league. He led the league in OBP, slugging and home runs, tied for lead in stolen base (13) and ranked second in walks with 35, including a league-high 17 intentional walks. Robert went to Japan that year where he was by far the best player on a modestly talented Cuban team at the 18U World Cup. He batted .406/.457/.857 in 35 plate appearances with 2 home runs.

"It's a lot harder than the Mexican tournament because it's a higher quality of baseball," Robert said in an interview in March. "But also, in a short tournament like that, the jet lag is really tough. We were there the first couple of days and we were on the field falling asleep because it's like a total turnover. When it was night time in our bodies, we were playing a game. It's very hard to show up and perform well, but thank God that I did. The quality of baseball was higher and I really had to fight the jet lag the first couple of days, but I did a good job."

Robert spent multiple seasons playing in Cuba's top league, Serie Nacional, including the 2015-16 season when he batted .304/.382/.410 with 32 walks and 46 strikeouts in 317 plate appearances. Last summer, Robert was part of a Cuban team that participated in the independent Can-Am League.

"When I went to the Can-Am League and played there, I saw a lot better pitching," Robert said. "The quality of the pitching was better. I did well there and I took that confidence back to Cuba. It was pretty easy from then on."

Upon his return to Cuba, Robert broke through as the best player in Serie Nacional, where the talent pool at that point had already thinned immensely due to the volume of players leaving the country.

At the time Robert left Cuba, he was leading the league in both OBP and slugging at .401/.526/.687 with 12 home runs in 232 plate appearances, with 38 walks (10 intentional), 30 strikeouts and 11 steals in 17 tries.

•Twitter: @scotgregor