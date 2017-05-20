Softball: Geneva, Cary-Grove post wins at Bandits Jamboree

Katie Keller had a triple while Emily Viebrock and Ali Dierks combined on a 4-hitter Saturday to lead Geneva's softball team to a 4-2 win over Prairie Ridge in a nonconference game played at the Rosemont Dome as part of the Bandits Jamboree.

The win was the 28th straight for Geneva, which will take a 30-2 record into next week's Class 4A postseason.

Cary-Grove 8, Wheaton Academy 1: Kelly Johnson had 2 hits including a double, home run and 2 RBI to lead Cary-Grove (11-18) to a win at the Bandits Jamboree. Alyssa Gurgone added 4 hits including 2 doubles and 2 RBI for the Trojans while Alina Krembuszewski (2 hits), Rachel Stanley (2B, RBI) and Emma Hill (2 hits, 2B, RBI also contributed to the offense. Taylor Langguth was the winning pitcher, allowing 2 hits with 4 strikeouts and no walks in 4 innings.