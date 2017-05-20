Images: Saturday at the State Final Meet in Girls Track & Field

See action from Saturday at the State Final Meet in Girls Track & Field at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Boylan Catholic's Delaney Appino and Grace McLaughlin celebrate their first and second place finish in the Class 2A 1600-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Yorkville's Alyssa Edwards and Geneva's Sophia McDonnell and St. Charles North's Audrey Ernst are reflected in a rain puddle at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. They were running the first heat of the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run.
Crystal Lake South's Caitlin Bruzzini leads St. Charles North's Audrey Ernst and Geneva's Sophia McDonnell in the first section of the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Bruzzini won the heat.
Geneva's Sophia McDonnell reels after crossing the finish line in the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Downers Grove South's Katie Stapleton and Neuqua Valley's Caitlin Horn finish the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Kaneland's Becca Richtman takes the baton in the Class 2A 4x800-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Vernon Hills' Ellie Zacek wipes her eye as she takes the baton from teammate Vivian Tsai in the Class 2A 4x800-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Vernon Hills' Nicole Pinter competes as the anchor leg in the Class 2A 4x800-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Schaumburg's Lauren Kubinski leads Naperville North's Claire Hill and Prospect's Lia Skoufos at the start of the Class 3A 4x800-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Belvidere North's Jenna Lutzow turns to her teammates in disbelief at winning the Class 3A 4x800-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
West Aurora's Tamia Rayford finishes the Class 3A 4x100-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Arlington Heights Christian Liberty Academy's Isabella Wolke competes in the Class 1A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Kaneland's Cierra Kuipers competes in the Class 2A Pole Vault at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Vernon Hills' Carly Sear runs in the Class 2A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Lake Zurich's Alyssa Morello makes an attempt in the Class 3A Pole Vault at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Burlington Central's Megan Safranski competes in the Class 2A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Palatine's Jess Streepy makes an attempt in the Class 3A Pole Vault at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Naperville North's Sarah Schmitt holds the rail position in second place in the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Glenbard West's Katelynne Hart crosses the finish line yards ahead of the pack in the fast heat of the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Glenbard West's Lindsey Payne smiles as she finishes in second place in the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Glenbard West's Lindsey Payne hugs teammate Katelynne Hart after they placed second and first, respectively, in the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Libertyville's Melissa Manetsch finishes the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Hersey's Hailey Bowes cries as she crosses the finish line of the Class 3A 3200-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Vernon Hills' Jordyn Bunning clears a hurdle in the middle of the Class 2A 100-Meter High Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
West Aurora's Rajiah Andrews places third in the Class 3A 100-Meter High Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
West Aurora's Rajiah Andrews reacts to her third place finish in the Class 3A 100-Meter High Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
St. Edward's Bella Uscila crosses the finish line in the Class 1A 100-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Glenbard West Wheelchair competitor Ahalya Lettenberger wins the 100-Meter Race at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She also won the 200 and 400-Meter Races.
Kaneland's Nicole Sreenan looks at the scoreboard to see she placed fifth in the Class 2A 100-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Buffalo Grove's Nya Carr competes in the Class 3A 100-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Rosary's Brooke Delahanty stays in the pack in the Class 2A 800-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Aurora Central Catholic's Abby Fioresi charges for the finish line to win the Class 2A 800-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Rosary's Brooke Delahanty hugs Aurora Central Catholic's Abby Fioresi at the finish line of the Class 2A 800-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Elk Grove's Emily Stegmeier leads the Class 3A 800-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She won the championship.
Glenbard West's Janie Nabholz reacts at the finish of the Class 3A 800-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Geneva's Kristin Higgins misses her last attempt in the Class 3A High Jump at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Kaneland's Linsey Turner takes the baton into turn one in the Class 2A 4x200-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Naperville North's Annie Bieber starts the Class 3A 4x200-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Naperville North's Allison Grady yells and hands the baton to teammate Saffilla Allie in the Class 3A 4x200-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Hersey's Alessia Olhava competes in the Class 3A High Jump at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Wauconda's Grace Daun jumps in the Class 3A High Jump at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Cary-Grove's Tabor Gleason competes in the Class 3A High Jump at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Yorkville's Sydney Anderson looks for the pit in the Class 3A High Jump at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
St. Viator's Elizabeth Drab comes out of the blocks in the Class 2A 400-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Carmel's Emily Silge catches her breath at the finish of the Class 3A 400-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
West Aurora's Dajour Miles concentrates at the starting line of the Class 3A 400-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
West Aurora's Dajour Miles reacts at the finish of the Class 3A 400-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Wheeling's Alexis Knight is greeted at the finish of the Class 3A 400-Meter Dash by competitors Mundelein's Khari Thompkins and Warren's Janii Jenkins at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
West Aurora's Dajour Miles is helped off the track after the Class 3A 400-Meter Dash at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
IHSA Field Event Referee Jesus Rocha, of West Chicago measures the High Jump bar before a state record attempt at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Wheaton Academy's Karyn Best wins the Class 2A 300-Meter Low Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Wheaton Academy's Karyn Best is congratulated on her championship run in the Class 2A 300-Meter Low Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Naperville North's Halle Bieber clears the last hurdle to win the Class 3A 300-Meter Low Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Naperville North's Halle Bieber reacts to her win in the Class 3A 300-Meter Low Hurdles at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Carmel's Aileen Hull, in white jersey, keeps pace in the Class 2A 1600-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Glenbard West's Katelynne Hart wins the Class 3A 1600-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Glenbard West's Katelynne Hart gets a fast start in the Class 3A 1600-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She won the event.
Rosary's Brooke Delahanty carries the baton in the Class 2A 4x400-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Naperville North's Claire Hamilton looks at her stopwatch as she crosses the finish line in the Class 3A 1600-Meter Run at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Hoffman Estates' Monraia Wilson hands the baton to Janae Dean as they run the Class 3A 4x400-Meter Relay at the state girls track and field meet finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
