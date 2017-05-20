Hahn's 64 gives him Nelson lead on a Day of birdie streaks

hello

IRVING, Texas -- James Hahn shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to take the lead after three rounds at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where Jason Kokrak's record advantage disappeared.

Hahn settled for a 12-under 198 total after his eagle chance at the 16th and a birdie putt at 17 both stopped just inches short. The two-time PGA Tour winner was a stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone.

Jason Day had his own string of birdies, five in a row midway through his round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, during a 63 that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under. The fourth-ranked player in the world was tied for third with Kokrak, who shot a 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a 5-stroke lead.

Cameron Tringale and Sergio Garcia also finished with birdies on Nos. 16-18. Tringale was fifth at 9 under after a 67, with defending Nelson champion and Masters winner Garcia tied for sixth at 8 under after a 64 that also included 3 straight birdies at Nos. 11-13.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot a 71 with 5 bogeys and 4 birdies to reach 5 under, 7 strokes off the lead and tied for 19th. He had started the day in a six-way tie for third and 6 strokes behind Kokrak.

Hahn shared the first-round lead after an opening 64, but slipped back with a 70 on Friday before another impressive round for him at TPC Four Seasons that included a 65-foot chip-in birdie at the par-4 No. 3 hole. This is Hahn's fourth Nelson, and he has shot 64 or 65 in half of his 14 rounds there.

The last birdie for Day in his long streak came after driving the green at the 311-yard par-4 11th and 2-putting from 37 feet.

Day's only bogey came when he blasted out of greenside bunker at the 14th, then pushed his 4-foot par chance just left of the home and 2½ feet past. When his 60-footer at the par-3 17th caught the left edge of the cup and dropped in, Day lifted both arms into the air, pumping his right fist while still grasping the putter in the other hand.

About the same time Day's 16-foot birdie try at No. 18 curled just under the hole, causing him to wince, Hahn went to 11 under for the lead with his 13-foot birdie at the 15th hole.

Hahn then added another birdie at the 527-yard par-5 16th after come up just short of an eagle on the easiest-playing hole at TPC Four Seasons.

Kokrak had his first bogey in 34 holes after missing the fairway at No. 3, then 3-putting on the sloping green. He quickly made up that stroke with a 15-foot birdie at No. 4 and was back to 12 under with a 5-stroke lead. But his advantage was down to one by time he finished his next hole, the par-3 5th, with a triple bogey.

Garcia beat Brook Koepka in a playoff last year to become the first two-time Nelson winner since Irving became the tournament's home in 1983. Day, who won the Nelson in 2010, could match that Sunday in the last round at TPC Four Seasons before a move to the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in south Dallas next year.

Lexi Thompson holds onto 3-stroke lead at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Lexi Thompson remained in position for her first victory since a rules infraction cost her a major title, shooting a 2-under 69 in tricky wind conditions Saturday to take a 3-stroke lead over In Gee Chun into the final round of the Kingsmill Championship.

Thompson is playing her third event since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized 4 strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer reported.

The long-hitting Florida player had 3 birdies and a bogey on the par-3 17th to reach 14-under 199 on Kingsmill's River Course. She has led after all three rounds, opening with consecutive 65s.

Chun had a 67. The two-time major champion had 6 birdies and 2 bogeys.

Funk maintains 1-shot lead over Parel at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.

The 60-year-old Funk has a 14-under 202 and maintains a 1-stroke edge over Scott Parel in the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors. Defending champion Bernhard Langer, who shot a 66, and Scott McCarron (69) are 2 shots back.

Funk was even over the final nine holes at Greystone and is seeking his first PGA Tour Champions individual title since 2012. Langer is bidding to match Jack Nicklaus' record of eight major victories on the 50-and-over circuit.

Funk had a 67 and 65 heading into the weekend. He is 2-for-2 in winning after holding the 54-hole lead at PGA Tour Champions majors. He added 2 strokes for a 3-shot win in the 2008 Regions Tradition and turned a 1-shot advantage into a 6-stroke victory at the 2009 U.S. Senior Open.

Each of the past five Regions Tradition winners have come into Sunday with the lead.