Girls track and field: What a finish for Elk Grove's Stegmeier

CHARLESTON -- For Elk Grove's Emily Stegmeier, it was always a matter of when -- not if -- she would secure a state medal.

But the Grenadiers senior was running out of time, and Saturday's Class 3A girls track and field state finals offered her one last chance.

Stegemeier delivered in a big way, running to the state title in the 800-meter run. She crossed the finish line in 2:14.72 at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien field, securing the first individual championship in girls track and field for her school.

"It was pretty special to finally get what I was shooting for in my final race of my senior year," said Stegmeier, a state qualifier in cross country the past two seasons and also a finalist in the 800 as a junior -- all results that left her without a medal. "After all the waiting, it's a huge relief."

Stegmeier blasted to the lead in the 2-lap race with 500 meters remaining and persisted through the home stretch, holding off Downers Grove North senior Emma Moravec down the final 100 meters.

"It's a good way to go out," said Elk Grove distance and cross country coach Mark Heinz. "Her training has been spot-on this season, and she is just a great individual. She picked a great time to peak."

Glenbard West won the Class 3A title with 47 points, powered by freshman Katelynn Hart. She won the 3,200 (10:32.33) and 1,600 (4:51.54) to complete a rare distance triple crown; the Hilltoppers freshman also won the Class 3A cross country state title in the fall.

Senior Jaimie Robinson won the triple jump (42-08.5), long jump (19-10.5) and 200 (24.82), and also finished fourth in the 100 dash to help Homewood-Flossmoor to second place with 43 points, followed by Naperville North (40).

Hoffman Estates also had a big breakthrough, in both the 3,200 relay and 1,600 relays.

Senior Katie Bonney, junior Alison Schrader, senior Misbah Baig and sophomore Anna Miller combined to lead the Hawks to their first-ever medal in the 3,200 relay (3:59.58) with a fifth-place finish.

Bonney and Miller returned to combine with freshman Janea Dean and senior Monraia Wilson to capture a sixth-place medal.

Bonney and Miller definitely provided the hammer for the Hawks relays that came together quickly this season and led the team to some big performances.

"It's so unreal," said Bonney. "I'm so happy I finished my career with these girls. We didn't know if we had the parts, but once we knew what we had it pushed us."

"It's just really amazing, but I have to give the credit to the other girls on the relays that put me in position to finish," said Miller, who anchored the relays. "Definitely an exciting day."

Buffalo Grove junior Nya Carr delivered in a big way too. She didn't have the best start in the 100, but still used a hard charge to secure seventh place.

It was the Bison's first state medal in the sprints, and the school's first state medal overall since Jean Marinangeli took third place in the 3,200 in 2002.

"I was hoping to do better, but I didn't get out of the blocks real well," said Carr. "But getting a state medal is really special and I'm looking forward to what I can do next year."

Maddie Marasco also had a big day for Schaumburg. The junior started off by combining with junior Lauren Kubinski, junior Rachel Vaccaro and senior Valarie Schackelton as the Saxons got a second consecutive state medal in the 3,200 relay (9:23.39) with a ninth-place finish.

Marasco then returned to earn her first individual medal, with a fifth-place finish in the 800 (2:16.62).

"I very excited and very grateful," said Marasco, who has also earned two state medals in cross country. "I just had in my mind to get it done today."

Hersey senior Sarah Harden excelled by taking fourth in the 1,600 (4:59.38), and Hersey sophomore Alessia Olhava tied for sixth place in the high jump (5-5).

"I'm very happy about it," said Harden, who went under five minutes in the mile for a second consecutive day. "I'm just really relieved, I've been building for this for a long time."

Freshman Lia Skoufos, junior Sydney Kitzmiller, senior Brooke Wilson and senior Molly Leeney powered Prospect to a sixth-place medal in the 3,200 relay.

Wilson ran a strong third leg, setting the stage for a clutch finish from Leeney.

"I knew I had to give everything I had to get across the line," said Leeney. "We were able to come through today."

Wheeling sophomore Alexis Knight took eighth in the 400 (58.18), with senior teammate Timber Terrell securing her second consecutive medal in the triple jump (38-2) with a fifth-place finish.

"I got out pretty hard, but coming into the home stretch I just felt my energy draining," said Knight, who also earned a state medal in the 400 her freshman year. "It exciting to medal."

Maine West's Alisa Fallon also came through in her first track and field season. The Warriors junior captured a fifth-place finish in the discus (126-03).

"Being my first year, it's exciting," said Fallon, who notched her mark in Friday's preliminaries after scratching on her three attempts in Saturdays finals. "This being my first year of track and field, I'm trying to get use to everything. What I accomplished this year is more than anyone could have imagined."

Barrington senior Kelsey McLaurin secured a seventh-place medal in the triple jump (37-11.5).

"It feels really great," said McLaurin who had earned three previous state medals on relays. "I entered this weekend really focused, and it's a good way to go out."

Class 2A

St. Viator senior Elizabeth Drab was able to end her career with a pair of state medals, taking third in the 400 (55.21) and seventh in the 200 (25.81).

In the 400, Eisenhower junior Tina Martin (54.51) set the tone early and was in the lead entering the home stretch, but two-time defending champion Mariya Hudson (54.48) of Cakohia used a strong finishing kick to secure the 2A title.

"I have no regrets -- I left it all on the track, and I knew the competition was going to be tough," said Drab who was the defending Class 2A state champion in the 400. "I would have like to won, but I'm just so happy in how far I have come."

Dunlap secured the Class 2A state title with 78 points and Chicago's Luther North captured the Class 1A state title with 59 points.