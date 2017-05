Boys tennis: Burlington Central's Welker wins 1A sectional title

Burlington Central junior Nicholas Welker became the school's first sectional champion in boys tennis on Saturday.

Welker defeated freshman Evan Fedin of North Shore Country Day to win the singles title at the Class 1A Carmel sectional.

Welker will compete in the first Class 1A state final tournament, which begins on Thursday at several venues throughout the Northwest suburbs.