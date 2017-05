Kristufek's Arlington and Preakness selections for Saturday

hello

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is washed Friday after a walk on the track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes is scheduled to take place Saturday. Associated Press

Here is today's link to Daily Herald thoroughbred racing handicapper Joe Kristufek's selections for Arlington International Racecourse on Saturday, and his picks for the Preakness. Also included: Joe Mazzone's selections for harness racing at Hawthorne Racecourse.

• Joe Kristufek has been involved in racing for more than 20 years and serves as the Daily Herald's handicapper. He is also the TV analyst for racing at Churchill Downs and Arlington Park's morning line maker. You can follow him on Twitter @JoeyDaKRacing. Joe Mazzone has been involved in harness racing as an analyst, publicist for more than 30 years. You can follow him on Twitter @JMazzracing51.