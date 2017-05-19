Girls track and field: Warren's Jenkins is in her element downstate

CHARLESTON -- Warren sophomore Janii Jenkins sure made a nice opening statement in the Class 3A girls track and field state meet preliminaries at O'Brien Field on Friday.

Last year, Jenkins qualified for the state meet in the 400 but missed advancing to Saturday's finals. But on a day that started with a thunderstorm, then turned sunny and warm, before shifting to gray and cool conditions at the Eastern Illinois campus, Jenkins was consistent from start to finish.

The Blue Devils sophomore used a strong opening 200 meters, then flashed her speed in taking second in her qualifying heat with the third-best mark of the day in the 400 (57.24).

"I was really nervous before the race, and I wanted to get out quick and finish strong," said Jenkins, who hit a career-best mark in securing her spot in Saturday finals. "It's pretty amazing -- last year I didn't make finals, and to make finals this year is really exciting."

The 400 proved to be the highlight for the Lake County girls with Lakes junior Taylor Tilmon (57.43) holding off a hard charge by Mundelein sophomore Khari Thompkins (57.65) to take first in the second heat, with both advancing to Saturday's finals.

Jenkins, who finished third at the Grayslake North sectional behind Tilmon and Thompkins, would not be denied on Friday.

"We knew she had to work hard in the opening 200 -- and she did," said Warren coach Ryan Dunn of his rising sophomore star. "Her start made the difference and put her in position in the home stretch. We were confident in her and knew she could get the time."

Jenkins was slowed by a knee injury early this season but seems to be peaking at the right time.

"I was happy I made it out of the sectionals but I knew I could do better," said Jenkins, who is now looking put a stamp on her season in Saturday's finals.

Tilmon qualified for state last season but also missed the finals; the junior erased any doubt with her career-best mark and victory in the second heat. The Lakes junior used a strong start and hung on for the victory.

"I usually like using a strong start, but I didn't want to take it out too hard," said Tilmon, who was second to Thompkins in the sectional. "I felt a bit stronger at the end today. Now I'm just looking to get better tomorrow."

Thompkins would also not be denied a spot in the finals. The Mustangs sophomore rebounded from her performance in the 100 dash, using a hard finish to secure her spot in the 400 finals.

"It got me to finals," said Thompkins of her late charge. "My start was not too good, so I knew I had to push it. The 400 is my race, so after the 100 dash my focus was on this race. It was a nice feeling to get it done."

Warren's Abena Atuobi also put herself in a nice position for the shot put finals. The Blue Devil senior secured her spot with her second throw (42 feet, 1¼ inches) which has her in fifth place.

"I know I have some more left," said Atuobi who hit a season-best 45-5 in mid-April. "It gives me confidence knowing I have hit that mark and I just need to do it tomorrow."

Lakes freshman Olivia Schmitt once again showed her finishing kick by qualifying to finals in the 800 (2:16.93). Schmitt made her move with 200 meters left, using a hard finish to secure third place in her heat.

"The first lap I was caught in the pack, so I knew I had to make a move," said Schmitt. "I'm really excited and I'm just looking to use my kick at the end again."

Wauconda sophomore Grace Daun finished seventh in Class 3A in the high jump last season, but was coming off an underwhelming sectional performance.

The Wauconda sophomore was back in form on Friday, securing a spot in the high jump finals by clearing 5-4.

"I was definitely nervous, but everything felt good out there today," said Daun, who cleared the required qualifying height on her first jump. "I definitely appreciate more this season. I had a bit of a mental block this season, but I think I broke that today."

Grayslake Central sophomore Meghan Fletcher also advanced in the high jump, clearing the required 5-4 height.

Libertyville junior Melissa Manetsch will be in the 3,200 finals on Saturday.

Class 2A

Vernon Hills junior Jordyn Bunning earned a third-place medal in the 300 low hurdles last year in Class 2A. This year, it sure looks like Bunning will be adding to her medal count.

She started her day by qualifying in the 100 high hurdles (l5.16) and came back to secure a spot in the 300 low hurdles (44.95).

"I super excited, especially with the 100 high hurdles," said Bunning who hit a career-best in the 100 highs. "I knew if I put it all on the track I would run a race I would be proud of."

Junior Lauren Katz, sophomore Vivian Pasek, sophomore Ellie Zacek and junior Nicole Pinter combined to power the Cougars to the finals in the 3,200 relay (9:49.25).

Katz and Pinter were part of the Cougars' 3,200 relay that took second in 2016, and they keyed Friday's effort.

"Our goal was to get back," said Pinter of their motivation. "We had been there before and it was a total team effort."

Carmel Catholic junior Aileen Hull took seventh in the 1,600 at the Class 2A meet last season, and she is back in the finals again after qualifying with a 5:18.35.

Carmel also received a big performance from junior Emily Silge, who secured a spot in the finals in the 400 (58.84).

"I'm excited," said Silge. "I have put in the training and just tried to run my race. I just wanted to finish strong."