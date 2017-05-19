Girls track and field: Kaneland, West Aurora shine at state

CHARLESTON -- Nicole Sreenan has one final day to her high school track and field career.

The Kaneland senior, a year removed from paving the way for the Knights to share the Class 2A girls state title by placing no worse than runner-up in four events, will have two last sprints to her storied career.

Barring a disqualification, Sreenan will have double-digits in career state medals after running the 100-meter dash in 12.05 seconds and leading off the Knights' 800 relay to another qualifying time in 1:44.06.

"It hasn't really hit me yet," said Sreenan, who has eight all-state medals in an equal number of attempts. "It will give me a little emotion. It is definitely time to pass it on (to the underclassmen)."

Kaneland is in solid shape for another top finish.

The Knights' 3,200 relay of Grace Purcell, Becca Richtman, Sarah Daly and Rachel Richtman posted the fastest preliminary on Friday at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University with its time of 9:40.64.

Rachel Richtman is also a leading contender at 1,600 meters after the freshman was runner-up in her heat at 5:09.86.

"We're just going to have to come out and run our race," Rachel Richtman said of the relay. "I'm just going to try my hardest (in both finals)."

The Knights also have a serious state-champion contender in pole-vaulter Cierra Kuipers, who had no issues in clearing 11 feet to make the finals cut.

Rosary also turned in a No. 1 time in a relay after the quartet of Mary Kate Bakala, Danielle Goering, Melanie Meyer and Brooke Delahanty broke the line in the 1,600 variety in 4:02.38.

Delahanty, along with Aurora Central Catholic senior Abby Fioresi, will be top leaders in the 800 run as well.

"This is something I have wanted since I was a freshman," Delahanty said. "I have worked so hard to get here."

Xavier-bound Fioresi needed a come-from-behind win in claiming her 800 heat in 2:18.16.

"My only goal was to finish first so that I could get the automatic qualifier," Fioresi said. "(The final) will be an interesting race."

Karina Lies had the first of consecutive titles at the distance for ACC beginning three years ago.

"Karina texted me today and said that (school) records are meant to be broken," Fioresi said.

Rosary senior Claire Hengesbaugh is a two-event finalist in the 3,200 relay and 1,600 run; ACC freshman high jumper Ella Englehardt is also in the mix for state hardware.

In Class 3A, West Aurora proved without doubt as to its status as the best large-division team in the Fox Valley area behind Dajour Miles and Rajiah Andrews.

The former is the odds-on favorite in the 400 after easing to the top prelim time in 55.08.

The sophomore, who joined former program luminaries Shanice Andrews and Emma Spagnola for making finals in four events, is also finals bound in the 100 (12.06) and 200 (24.56)

Miles, who won her 200 heat, and Andrews joined Tamia Rayford and Nia Wood in advancing in the 400 relay with one of the top times posted at 47.83.

"It's an awesome feeling," Miles said. "(Today) I am going to try and match my personal (record in the 400) at 53.9. There is going to be good competition next to me."

Andrews, meanwhile, shattered all sectional-seeding expectations.

The Blackhawks' senior took advantage of the leader in her 100 hurdles prelim tripping on the final hurdle, to post a career-best 14.47 in winning the race.

It was the second-fastest time recorded.

"I was seeded 11th (overall)," Andrews said. "I saw (the leader) fall out of the corner of my eye. I knew that it was my chance. My start was probably the best start I have ever had."

Andrews stands eighth in the long jump (18-2.5) with three jumps remaining.

Long hurdlers Casey McNichols of St. Charles East and returning Geneva all-stater Georgia Reed will go toe-to-toe one last time this season on the grandest of all track stages.

"I finally found my steps," said McNIchols, a former relay state champion for the Saints.

Geneva senior Kristin Higgins and Cary-Grove junior Tabor Gleason cleared 5-4 in the high jump to advance to the Saturday finals.