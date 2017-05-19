Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 5/19/2017 6:47 PM

Chicago Cubs frozen out in 6-3 loss to the Brewers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • On a cold, wet and windy Friday at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs were frozen out in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

    On a cold, wet and windy Friday at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs were frozen out in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
    Asscociated Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Winter made a rude re-entry to Wrigley Field on Friday, and the Chicago Cubs were frozen out.

On a windy and rainswept afternoon, the Cubs fell 6-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers in a game delayed almost two hours by rain the top of the sixth inning. The gametime temperature was 46 degrees, with a north wind at 18 mph, making for a windchill of 37. For Tuesday's series opener against the Reds, it was 87 degrees.

The Cubs got another short start from one of their pitchers, as Eddie Butler lasted just 3-plus innings, throwing 92 pitches.

The surprising first-place Brewers improved to 25-18 while the Cubs dropped to 21-20.

Butler, making his second start with the Cubs, walked three batters in the first inning, when he tossed 40 pitches. The Brewers scored twice in the inning.

The Cubs got a run back in the third on an RBI double by Jon Jay. They went ahead in the fourth on a 2-run single by Willson Contreras.

The Brewers scored twice in the fifth and twice more in the sixth, when the Cubs committed 3 errors, 2 on one play by left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account