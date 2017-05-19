Chicago Cubs frozen out in 6-3 loss to the Brewers

On a cold, wet and windy Friday at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs were frozen out in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Asscociated Press

Winter made a rude re-entry to Wrigley Field on Friday, and the Chicago Cubs were frozen out.

On a windy and rainswept afternoon, the Cubs fell 6-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers in a game delayed almost two hours by rain the top of the sixth inning. The gametime temperature was 46 degrees, with a north wind at 18 mph, making for a windchill of 37. For Tuesday's series opener against the Reds, it was 87 degrees.

The Cubs got another short start from one of their pitchers, as Eddie Butler lasted just 3-plus innings, throwing 92 pitches.

The surprising first-place Brewers improved to 25-18 while the Cubs dropped to 21-20.

Butler, making his second start with the Cubs, walked three batters in the first inning, when he tossed 40 pitches. The Brewers scored twice in the inning.

The Cubs got a run back in the third on an RBI double by Jon Jay. They went ahead in the fourth on a 2-run single by Willson Contreras.

The Brewers scored twice in the fifth and twice more in the sixth, when the Cubs committed 3 errors, 2 on one play by left fielder Kyle Schwarber.