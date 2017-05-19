Boys track and field: Huntley earns sectional championship

Breaking News Bar
 
By Dave Hess
Daily Herald Correspondent

Despite being the Fox Valley Conference 100-meter dash champion last week, it was not the kind of performance Huntley sprinter Dubem Anikamadu was looking for.

Because of flu-like symptoms, Anikamadu couldn't compete in the 200 last week, a race he was heavily favored to win.

Fast forward to one week later.

A healthy Anikamadu was dominant in Friday night's Huntley Class 3A boys track and field sectional.

The junior standout set stadium records in winning the 100 in a clocking of 10.65 and the 200 in a time of 21.70.

"I feel so much better than last week," said the Huntley junior. "I really tried to stay warm tonight. It was a great bounce back week after last week. My goal is consistency in both events and I was able to achieve that tonight."

Anikamadu's two wins lifted the Red Raiders to a first place finish with 86 points. Jacobs was a distant second with 53 points.

"It was good to see Dubem healthy and ready to go," said Huntley coach Jim Rolando. "There will be some great runners downstate but I think he can hold his own."

Jacob Riese was the only other Red Raider first place finisher winning the pole vault with a leap of 14 feet, 7 inches.

The event was held inside because of windy and cold conditions.

"It was nice to vault inside with controlled conditions," said Riese. "Got a lot of lift on my vaults."

Other state qualifiers for the Red Raiders were Melvin Aninagyei (second, triple jump, 44-1½), Lukas Bola (fourth, 110 hurdles 14.79) and Brian Bala (fifth, 110 hurdles, 14.95).

Huntley won the 400 relay in 42.40 and 800 relay in a clocking of 1:29.81.

Runner-up Jacobs received first place efforts from Jermaine Maegdlin-Ferguson in the 300 hurdles (39.67) and Zach Albrecht (1,600, 4:20,61).

"I hit some hurdles early but was able to keep my pace," said the Jacobs junior. "I blocked the cold from my mind."

Other state qualifiers for the Golden Eagles included Loren Strickland (second, long jump, 22 1½) and Aidan Ludlum (second, 200, 22.22).

The Eagles also qualified for state with a second place effort in the 800 relay (1:30.27).

Jon Prus was the top performer for Crystal Lake South, which finished sixth with 42 points. Prus won the 800 in a time of 1:56.75.

"I would like it warmer but I was able to block out the cold," said Prus. "I felt I had a good pace the whole night."

Other qualifiers for the Gators were Sam Peschke (pole vault, second, 13-7) and Connor Buckner (400, 50.81).

Hampshire, eighth, with 28 points, received a first place finish from Jacob Oury, who won the 400 in a time of 50.30.

Oury converted from a distance runner to a sprinter during the season.

"I really like the 400 because you run as hard as you can and the race is over," said Oury. "It has really worked out well for me."

The Whip-Purs' 3,200 relay finished first in a time of 8:02.2

