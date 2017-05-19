Baseball: Jacobs takes 2 of 3 from Dundee-Crown

The baseball teams from Jacobs, Dundee-Crown, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Hampshire and McHenry battled the elements Friday and got their Fox Valley Conference games in, with Jacobs, CL South and McHenry coming away winners.

Jacobs 9, Dundee-Crown 2: Mike Addante tripled, doubled and drove in 2 runs to lead the Golden Eagles (18-17, 9-15), who took 2 of 3 from their District 300 rival. Daniel Murray homered for Jacobs while Cory Dennison added 2 hits including a double and Liam Oreskovich had a double and an RBI. Adam Kale also drove in 2 runs for the Eagles. Anthony Wilson was the winning pitcher going 4⅓ innings and allowing 1 hit with 6 strikeouts. Joey Marczyk and Sean Jay had the only hits for the Chargers (14-17, 7-16).

CL South 4, Cary-Grove 3: The Gators (28-5, 19-5) took the 3-game series with C-G 2-1 with this win. Ryan Parquette had 2 hits for CLS. Noah Tyrell was the winning pitcher and Kyle Lang picked up the save. Quinn Priester and Ben Levicki each had 2 hits for Cary-Grove (23-9, 16-8).

McHenry 1, Hampshire 0: In another Strike Out Cancer game, this one at Trout Park in Elgin, McHenry scored in the top of the seventh inning to ruin a stellar outing by Hampshire's Christian Puente, who allowed just 4 hits. Noah Schrader had a double for Hampshire (8-26-1, 3-21), which was limited to 2 hits in the game.