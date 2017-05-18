White Sox can't complete rally in Seattle

A tribute to singer Chris Cornell is shown on a video display at Safeco Field in Seattle before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Cornell, who was born and raised in Seattle and was part of the group of artists who formed the grunge scene, died Wednesday in Detroit, following a performance of his band, Soundgarden. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Guillermo Heredia, front, has his jersey tugged by teammate Nelson Cruz, right, after Herdia hit a walk-off RBI single to score Jarrod Dyson and give the Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia's two-out single in the ninth inning scored Jarrod Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the White Sox on Thursday night.

Batting for Ben Gamel, Heredia looped a breaking ball from Dan Jennings (2-1) into shallow right-center field and allowed the speedy Dyson to race home from second with the winning run after Seattle's bullpen blew a 4-0 lead.

Seattle's Jean Segura matched the longest hitting streak in baseball this season with a three-run home run early in the game and Dyson added a solo shot.

Chicago rallied also thanks to the long ball. Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson added back-to-back solo shots off Seattle reliever Dan Altavilla with two outs in the eighth to tie it.

Seattle reliever Nick Vincent (2-1) settled the shaky bullpen with a perfect ninth inning to get the victory.