Softball: Barrington tops Hersey, adds to MSL title collection

The winningest team in the history of the Mid-Suburban League softball championship game added another title to its resume on Thursday in Arlington Heights.

And like its most recent crown in 2013, this was also a condensed version.

Barrington (31-3) took care of business in five innings for the second straight time in a MSL title game, defeating Hersey 12-1 as junior ace Catherine McMahon proved to be calm, cool and collected in the process.

The Huskies (22-7) loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs but McMahon (20-2) came back to strike out the side and finished with a 4-hitter and 6 strikeouts.

"Catherine got out of that jam (in the first inning)," said Peterson, who led the Fillies to their 13th MSL championship, and the 11th under his watch. "She did a great job the whole game. She shut them down. "

McMahon also got involved with the defense.

After Brianna Luciano got the Huskies' fourth hit to lead off the fourth inning, the Fillies turned a double play. McMahon fielded a groundball, turned around and threw to shortstop Julia Kozar, who then fired a strike to Rachel Mori at first base.

"This (conference title) has been a goal of ours for so long," McMahon said "It feels so amazing to finally achieve it. That first inning gave me a lot of confidence knowing I could get out of pressure situations like that."

Mori was making her first start at first base.

Not only did the junior come up with big defense, she went 3-for-3 with 2 doubles and an RBI single while batting in the No. 8 spots.

"Rachel stepped up and made an amazing impression in her first time starting at first," Peterson said. "She did a lot of incredible stuff for us, including defense. She played great and made nice plays."

"At the beginning of the season I didn't see this happening," said Mori, who also plays on coach Babbi's Barreiro's girls basketball team. "But I know my capabilities. My teammates know my capabilities. Once it was time to step up, I knew had my teammates backing me which makes it so much easier.

The Fillies' offense made it easier on McMahon, scoring runs in every inning.

Winona State recruit Carly Kordich as usual helped spark the attack, going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice and walk.

She scored in her first three trips to the plate, while also driving home runs with singles to center in the second and fourth innings.

"Carly Kordich always the tone," Peterson said. "She is an elite performer who gets on base and makes something good happen."

Mori felt good to contribute to the Fillies amazing runs of MSL crowns, most by any team.

"It's great to know all of our names together are etched in this legacy," she said.

Kordich and fellow seniors Rachel Krzysko and Haley Luczak were eighth graders when Barrington won the 2013 title with a 13-0, 5-inning win at Buffalo Grove.

"This is great," Kordich said. "All of the seniors have been waiting for this moment. It's the first time in four years so this is big moment for us."

Like Mori, catcher Abbey Jacobsen (3-for-4, 2 RBI) had 3 hits for the Fillies. She reached base four times, including the first inning by error (allowing Kordich to score the Fillies' first run).

Sophomore Kendall Peterson's RBI groundout to shortstop Katie Wingerter moments later made it 2-0.

Kordich and Jacobsen chipped in RBI singles in the second inning for a 4-0 cushion before Julia Kozar's groundout to first brought home Jenna Patino (double) to make it 5-0 in the third inning.

Hersey scored its only run in the third inning when Makayla Tsagalis led off with a double to center, was sacrificed to third by Hannah Graff and came home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.

Tsagalis went 2-for-3 and would have been perfect if not for a nice sliding scoop catch by left fielder Tori Meyer in the top of the fifth inning.

The Fillies added 3 more runs in the fifth on Mori's RBI double, Kordich's RBI single and Katherine Stagnito's score on a wild pitch.

Kozar, Meyer, Mori and Samantha Murphy all scored in the top of the fifth to make it 12-1.

Hersey's other hits besides Tsagalis were Graff's single to left which loaded the bases in the first inning and Luciano's leadoff single to left center in the fourth.

"We knew coming in we needed good defense and had to do the little things right, but we made mistakes,' said Hersey coach Molly Freeman. "When you put runners on base for free, Barrington is going to take advantage of that.

"I thought we threw a lot of pitches and when we got batters to swing at the ball, we didn't make plays. When you put those two things together you're not going to be able to stop a team like Barrington."

Freeman said it was tough not being able score in the first inning.

"You have to have change," she said. "You have to shorten up your swing and put the ball in play, and we didn't do that."

The Huskies conclude their regular season at Maine South on Saturday

"We know we have to keep practicing and prepping every day and do the things that made us a good team and put us here," Freeman said. "We are still excited about the accomplishments we've had, and we are proud of the team. We know moving into regionals we have a long road still ahead of us."

Barrington's road will be in Hampshire regional.

"We're definitely on an upward trend but there's always things we can work on," McMahon said. "I know we will peak at the right time. We've been working a lot on coming together as a team, focusing as playing as one and worry more about the team than individual accolades."