updated: 5/18/2017 11:48 AM

Chicago Wolves sign WHL scorer Tyler Wong

  • play this video Tyler Wong tribute

Daily Herald News Services

High-scoring WHL forward Tyler Wong has signed to play with the Chicago Wolves for the 2017-18 AHL season, team officials announced Thursday.

Last season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the 5-foot-9, 176-pound Wong led the Western Hockey League with 51 goals and finished third in league scoring with 109 points (51G, 58A).

In the 2017 WHL Playoffs, he and teammate Giorgio Estephan each finished with 11 goals and 13 assists to lead the club. Wong's statistics included two game-winning goals, a short-handed goal and an overtime tally.

Wong, a 21-year-old native of Chohrane, Alberta, spent his entire five-year junior career with Lethbridge.

At the American Hockey League level, Wong skated in three games for the Toronto Marlies during the 2015-16 season. He made his pro debut on April 9, 2016, against Syracuse and collected his first AHL point -- an assist -- on April 17 against Rochester.

Wong joins second-year forward Bryce Gervais on the list of skaters under contract for the 2017-18 season with the Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

