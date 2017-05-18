Breaking News Bar
 
Baseball: Leyden wraps up Gold title

Daily Herald report

Thursday's outcome was well worth the wait for Leyden's baseball team.

The Eagles, who were tied against host Downers Grove South at 7-7 in the eighth inning when play was suspended April 12, finished the job by scoring 5 runs in the continuation of that inning and went on to a 12-7 victory.

Which clinches an outright West Suburban Gold championship for coach Rob Hamann's team.

Leyden finished 17-1 in the Gold Division, the lone loss an 8-7 setback against Downers Grove South last Saturday. The Eagles (20-5-2 overall) had three-game series sweeps against Willowbrook, Hinsdale South, Morton, Addison Trail, and Proviso East.

There were plenty of eighth-inning heroes for Leyden on Thursday.

Nick Herrera got it started with a leadoff double, Justin Borges bunted for a single and Kevin Nevarez reached on an error to load the bases.

Another error on a ball hit by Nico Sanchez scored a run, and Matt Ozanic was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Josh Cubon and Brian Szopinski finished the rally with RBI singles.

Conant 8, Maine South 7: The visiting Cougars rallied in the seventh inning as Ian Taylor drove in the tying run with a double, and Jack Reiger doubled home the eventual winning run to finish a 2-run rally.

Colin Broeker was the fifth pitcher for Conant (13-18) but got the win after getting one out, and Mason Sykes pitched a scoreless seventh to earn a save.

C.J. Deshazer, Tim Fauth, Tyler Hedmen, and Sykes also had doubles for the Cougars, who finished with 12 hits and committed 1 error.

DeShazer finished 3-for-4, and Logan Smith, Sykes and Reiger had 2 hits apiece.

York 8, Elk Grove 7 (8 inn.): Ian Steinorth's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the Dukes in nonconference play.

AJ Navarro and Jakub Sokol doubled, Ryan Uehara tripled for Elk Grove (13-18). Austin Brown finished 3-for-4 and Joe Lopez and Navarro both had 2 hits.

Notre Dame 7, Maine West 4: Max Rothweiler and Matt Johnston both tripled and drove in 2 runs, but it wasn't enough for the visiting Warriors in a nonconference loss.

Matty Mustari had 3 hits and Nick Stone 2 for Maine West (9-20)

Lakes 9, Wheeling 3: The host Wildcats (14-18-1) got 3 hits from Jack Splett and 2 from Mike Wiase but fell short in nonconference play.

