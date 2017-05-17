Mason's high school reunion concept meets with uniform enthusiasm

hello

Race bibs featuring the names of runners' respective high school alma maters are worn in the Reunion Run 5K. Submitted photo

Vernon Hills High School teacher/coach Colin Mason, left, and Arlington Heights mayor Thomas Hayes pose for a photo with race bibs of their respective high school alma maters. Mason is a graduate of St. Viator, and Hayes is a graduate of Prospect. Submitted photo

Buried in a box in your basement is -- fess up -- your old high school jersey that, oops, you never returned after senior year.

Stashed in a dresser drawer are those excessively short shorts, the ones with the postage-stamp-sized school logo on them.

At least, whew, you threw out the socks and didn't put them in a donate box.

Right? ... You tossed them, yes? ... Please say yes.

"I always think on Senior Night, kids are like, 'This is the last time I'll ever put on this uniform and represent the school,' " Colin Mason said.

Just because we grow up doesn't mean we grow tired of talking about high school or trying to relive those days of yesteryear.

So Mason, in his 10th year as a special education teacher and assistant varsity boys basketball coach at Vernon Hills, started Reunion Runs.

It's a 5K run/walk where participants gather with old classmates, pin on their shirt a race bib with the name of their high school alma mater on it, and have fun. It's raw sis-boom-bah school spirit at its finest.

Mason, a 1996 graduate of St. Viator, where he was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball), organized his inaugural Reunion Run last year. This year's 5K is Saturday, June 17 in downtown Arlington Heights again.

"Every time my high school friends and I got together, it was $200 and it involved drinking beers until midnight," Mason said. "People should be able to get together with old friends without meeting at the bar."

No one cares what physical shape you're in, whether you can still fit into your old uniform or whether you run fast. Last year, Mason spotted a woman running in her old cheerleader uniform. He noticed another runner sporting his old football jersey.

There's a best-dressed category, after all.

So, how's that old wrestling singlet fitting these days?

"There's going to be some funny stuff because we all have that stuff laying around," Mason said. "That's what it's all about."

And the event isn't just for alumni. Mason said it's an opportunity to get current high school students as well as long graduated alumni together to celebrate our great local high schools.

Mason has partnered with a number of large high school districts in the area. Much of the proceeds go back to the district's foundations, in most cases to allow low-income students to have experiences they may not already have.

"Our goal is to give people around here of all ages an opportunity to reach out to an old group of friends and get together in a fun, healthy way," Mason said.

Told 150 runners would be considered a successful event, Mason got 185 participants last year. Rolling Meadows was the high school that boasted the most runners and walked away with what Mason described as the "obnoxiously huge" trophy, which travels.

The race organizer is hoping to triple his turnout this year. This week, Arlington Heights Mayor/Prospect graduate Thomas Hayes committed.

"I really want to try to get 500 people this year," Mason said. "That would make it more profitable so it can keep going."

Cost is $30 (preregistration), $5 more for walk-ups. To register, visit reunionruns.com -- and then start digging through those boxes of old clothes.

jaguilar@dailyherald.com

• Follow Joe on Twitter: @JoeAguilar64