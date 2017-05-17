Baseball: Glenbard West snaps out of funk vs. Hinsdale Central

Better play doesn't guarantee the reward of victory.
No baseball team knows that better than Glenbard West, which finally reaped the reward on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers broke a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory at Hinsdale Central to salvage the third game of the West Suburban Silver series.
Trailing 3-1 after five innings, Glenbard West (12-20, 6-12) scored 3 runs in the top of the sixth -- on sophomore David Dillman's 2-run double and Jack Campanella's RBI single -- to reclaim a 4-3 lead. With help from a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the seventh, pitcher Sam Fenske capped the complete-game victory.
"Overall we were pretty sharp today," said Fenske, who struck out five in a 4-hitter. "Hopefully, we can stay consistent heading into the playoffs. That's been our problem for much of the season, staying consistent. If we can do that I think we can get some wins in the playoffs."
Hinsdale Central (21-9, 12-6) started the game in a tough spot when sophomore pitcher Kyle Wisch had to leave after six batters due to an arm cramp. Glenbard West went ahead 1-0 in the first inning on an error.
Peter Pigatti's fourth-inning sacrifice fly tied the game for the Red Devils. Mitchell Mulvihill's RBI double and J.P. Medick's run-scoring single gave Hinsdale Central a 3-1 lead in the fifth.
Hinsdale Central's Travis Pelton, who began the game at third base, did a nice job in 5 innings of relief. He kept the Hilltoppers at bay until the sixth.
"He's been doing that a few different times for us," said Hinsdale Central coach Jason Ziemer. "He did a good job of competing out there for us until he ran into some trouble in the sixth."
Of Glenbard West's seven straight losses, two were by a run and two others by 4 runs or fewer.
"The clutch hit is what we've been missing in a lot of games lately, and we got them today," said Hilltoppers coach Andy Schultz. "We've been playing much better the last week or so. To come out of here with a win is nice."
