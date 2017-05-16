Schaumburg Boomers suffer first loss of season

hello

The Schaumburg Boomers allowed 4 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to fall for the first time this year to the Windy City ThunderBolts in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.

The Boomers jumped ahead 2-0 behind a pair of runs in the third. Kenny Towns led off with a double and scored on a single from Zach Weigel. Josh Gardiner made it 2-0 with an RBI single to score Nick Oddo. David Harris, the Frontier League Hitter of the Week, belted his second homer of the year in the fourth to stretch the edge to 3-0. Harris owns 11 RBIs in the first four games of the season. Windy City broke through against the bullpen with 4 runs in the seventh to seal the win. Blair Beck tied the game with a 3-run homer off Rob McDonnell.

Preston Jamison made his first start of the year, throwing 5⅓ scoreless innings in his first outing since 2013. The lefty struck out five and allowed just 3 hits while walking two. McDonnell stranded runners at second and third in the sixth but suffered the loss. Schaumburg finished with 9 hits, three of which came from Weigel, who doubled twice and also drew a walk. The Boomers notched 4 extra-base hits in the contest.

The series continues with another day game on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. LHP Lars Liguori will make his season debut against LHP Jake Fisher. Hear all of the game action this season on 1410-AM WRMN.