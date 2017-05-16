Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/16/2017 10:16 PM

Girls soccer: St. Charles North, Huntley post regional wins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Hailey Najera scored a hat trick while Gia Rydberg and Hailey Rydberg each had 2 goals as St. Charles North opened the girls soccer postseason Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Glenbard North at the Class 3A DeKalb regional.

The North Stars (16-0-3) will take on host DeKalb at 5 p.m. Friday for the regional championship.

Sarah Andrey added a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win while Amanda Czerniak and Katy Fredericksen also had assists.

Sami Sample (0 saves) and Leanne Stahulak (2 saves) shared time in goal for the North Stars.

Huntley 6, McHenry 0: Brenna Keegan had a hat trick and Hannah Scholer provided 3 assists as Huntley won its Class 3A regional opener at Harlem. Braidy Ceh scored 2 goals for the Red Raiders (8-7-2) and Alyssa Xanos had a goal and an assist. Avery Fitzgerald and Madison Doty added assists as well. Abbey Brown was in goal but wasn't called on to make any saves for the Raiders, who will play host Harlem on Friday for the regional title.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account