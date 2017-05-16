Girls soccer: St. Charles North, Huntley post regional wins

Hailey Najera scored a hat trick while Gia Rydberg and Hailey Rydberg each had 2 goals as St. Charles North opened the girls soccer postseason Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Glenbard North at the Class 3A DeKalb regional.

The North Stars (16-0-3) will take on host DeKalb at 5 p.m. Friday for the regional championship.

Sarah Andrey added a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win while Amanda Czerniak and Katy Fredericksen also had assists.

Sami Sample (0 saves) and Leanne Stahulak (2 saves) shared time in goal for the North Stars.

Huntley 6, McHenry 0: Brenna Keegan had a hat trick and Hannah Scholer provided 3 assists as Huntley won its Class 3A regional opener at Harlem. Braidy Ceh scored 2 goals for the Red Raiders (8-7-2) and Alyssa Xanos had a goal and an assist. Avery Fitzgerald and Madison Doty added assists as well. Abbey Brown was in goal but wasn't called on to make any saves for the Raiders, who will play host Harlem on Friday for the regional title.