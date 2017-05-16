Cubs' Epstein: 'If anyone wants to sell their Kyle Schwarber stock, we're buying'

hello

Chicago Cubs team president Theo Epstein said Tuesday that if anyone wants to sell their stock in left fielder Kyle Schwarber, the Cubs will buy. Schwarber entered Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with a line of .179/.313/.343 with 5 homers and 14 RBI. He has struggled of late, but so have most Cubs hitters. Associated Press

Cubs president Theo Epstein had a quick answer Tuesday when it came to the question of left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

"He hasn't gotten on track yet, but we have no doubts he will," Epstein said. "If anyone wants to sell their Kyle Schwarber stock, we're buying. If they want to sell low, we'll buy low. He's going to have tremendous production at the end of the year. He's going to have a lot of big hits to help us win games. There are a lot of hits out there for the rest of the year."

Schwarber entered Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with a line of .179/.313/.343 with 5 homers and 14 RBI. He has struggled of late, but so have most Cubs hitters.

Epstein was even asked whether there was a chance the Cubs would send Schwarber to Class AAA Iowa.

"When we feel like that's the right thing for him and the team and when we feel like he's not giving himself a chance up there," he said. "We don't think he's close to that at all. If you look at his ABs lately, there are still some one where he's kind of missing heaters that he normally clobbers. But there was a ton of hard contact this weekend. I think he's really close."

Schwarber has been the Cubs' leadoff hitter all year, and there are questions almost daily if he'll be dropped in the lineup.

"I feel like I've put in some pretty dang good at-bats lately, and I've got to stay with that mold: hit the ball hard," he said. "The leadoff spot's fine. Everyone keeps asking me the question about the leadoff spot, and it doesn't bother me at all. I'm going to go up there with my same approach and same mentality and go hit the ball hard."

Day to Hey:

Right fielder Jason Heyward took batting practice on the field as he tests his right index finger, which he sprained on the last homestand, when he dived for a ball against the Yankees.

Heyward was eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday but it's looking like that might not happen until the end of the week.

"See how it responds today and go from there," he said. "I'm sure they'll be letting me know some kind of plan, whatever it is."

Bryant feeling better:

Kris Bryant was back in the lineup after missing the three-game series in St. Louis over the weekend with an illness.

"It was an upper-respiratory infection," Bryant said. "They said it was really good I said something, ad I was able to get all the tests done and just get that out of the way. I've never really felt that before. It was new to me."

What's the Happ?

Theo Epstein was asked whether recently called-up outfielder Ian Happ could remain with the big club long term.

"When you call someone up, you always have plans in pencil," Epstein said. "Nothing's ever written in ink. He's feeling great to play right now. He tends to be streaky so when he's on a hot streak and it lasts a long time. He's got a great temperament. He seems comfortable up here already. I think spring training really helped him. His defensive instincts have improved tremendously from when he was in college to where he looks more comfortable at a number of positions now. That allows us to find a spot in the lineup for him more consistently, especially when guys are banged up.

"We'll play it by ear, do the appropriate thing for the team and for Ian's development. We weren't anticipating an extremely long-term stay, but we're going to read and react based on how he plays and what's going on with the other guys and their health."