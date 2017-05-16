Chicago Wolves join forces with NHL's Vegas Golden Knights

The Chicago Wolves, here celebrating another win with their goaltender, have agreed to a five-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, the newest NHL expansion team. Photo courtesy Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

The Vegas Golden Knights -- the NHL's 31st team set to begin play next season -- will make their minor-league home in Rosemont.

The Chicago Wolves, whose contract with the St. Louis Blues expired this season, announced Tuesday they signed a multiyear agreement to be the Knights' American Hockey League affiliate.

The deal is for five years, according to a source.

Wolves owner Don Levin and Knights general manager George McPhee both said they expect to win titles at the AHL level.

"If you look at George McPhee's history, he has always been a general manager who believes that winning is an important part of developing players," Levin said in a statement. "Professional playoffs are different than the regular season and he understands that and he wants his players to be ready to win."

During McPhee's nine seasons as Washington Capitals GM (2005-14), the Hershey Bears won three Calder Cup titles. The Wolves, who play at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, have won four league titles in franchise history, but they haven't won the Calder Cup since the 2007-08 season.

"American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history," McPhee said. "Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial."

McPhee will begin building his franchise with the NHL expansion draft, which takes place June 21 in Las Vegas. McPhee will take one unprotected player from each NHL team, which will give him a roster of 30 players. He will also attempt to sign unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as build through the draft, which is June 23-24 in Chicago. Vegas currently has the sixth overall pick.

"We're starting from the ground up with a new franchise," said Wolves general manager Wendell Young. "It will be exciting to build both franchises together with the same philosophy."

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that while the franchise will not continue its "primary affiliation" with the Wolves, the Blues will still supply players to Chicago next season.

