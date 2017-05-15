Breaking News Bar
 
5/15/2017

This week's boys volleyball Top 10

Boys volleyball

Team Comment

1. Lake Park (31-1) Fischer, Yost are getting it done

2. Glenbard West (32-1) Farmer is a first-rate setter

3. Libertyville (31-2) Thrilling three-set win vs. Lake Zurich

4. Glenbard East (25-8) 9-0 in Upstate Eight, one match to go

5. Barrington (28-6) Impressive win at Lake Zurich

6. Hersey (29-5) Ready to host MSL title match

7. Lake Zurich (15-7) Libertyville match proved Bears are for real

8. Downers North (27-6) Trojans meet Glenbard West on Tuesday

9. West Aurora (26-7) One win shy of school record

10. Stevenson (22-11) The Patriots are peaking at right time

