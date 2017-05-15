Softball: Shattuck, WW South shut down Metea Valley

Host Wheaton Warrenville South's 1-0 victory over Metea Valley on Monday was all about the starting pitchers.

Tigers starter Sydne Shattuck allowed just two hits, had a no-hitter through five innings and struck out eight, including five of the first six hitters she faced.

"We've been getting some big wins. (The Mustangs) are a good team and to come out with a win today is awesome," Shattuck said.

The lone run came in WW South's half of the first. Leadoff Aerin Moberg walked and stole second. Then with one out Kaitlyn Bresingham deposited a full-count pitch into center field to score Moberg. Home plate was idle the rest of the afternoon.

The Tigers (15-9, 9-6 DuPage Valley Conference), got two more hits in the contest, a single to right in the fourth by Shattuck and an infield hit by Moberg in the fifth.

"There's a little more pressure in a game like this. But when you have our defense to back you up that helps you stay calm," Shattuck said.

It's the last week of the regular season and a busy one for the Tigers. There's a trip Tuesday to Oswego East followed by home games Wednesday against Glenbard South and Thursday against Naperville North.

"This was old-school softball. The pitchers really dominated and we were able to jump on a run early," said Tigers coach Jeff Pawlak. "Sydne had command of all her pitches. We got her run and then she does what she does."

The WW South coach is not only pleased with the team's pitching but with the defense as well.

"I am happy with how we've grown. Our confidence has gotten better defensively. There was a two-week span during the middle of the season where we had a lot of defensive lapses," he said.

Metea starting pitcher Rissa Bajusz, in addition to allowing just three hits, stuck out seven including the side in the third inning. She also struck out two in getting a 1-2-3 inning in the second.

Metea Valley (18-10, 11-4), however, didn't get any sort of offense until the fifth inning when Lisa Harrington led off with a walk. The Mustangs' first hit didn't come until the sixth inning when Megan Archey singled to left with one out.

Emily Finger singled with two outs in the seventh for Metea's other hit.

"Rissa stepped up and gave us everything we needed and got zero support offensively," said Metea coach Kris Kalivas.

The Mustangs are at Glenbard North on Wednesday, the last DVC contest for the team and the regular-season finale. A win is crucial for Metea's conference title hopes.