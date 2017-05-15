Softball: Mundelein muscles out a win over Lake Forest

Molly Podraza was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 runs scored, Kira Buckner went 3-for-5 and visiting Mundelein topped Lake Forest 6-3 on Monday won in North Suburban softball action.

Mundelein (14-15, 9-4) also got 2 hits apiece from Elise Bernett and Olivia Michalski. Breanna Adams went the distance in the circle for the Mustangs, striking out nine and walking three. She did not allow an earned run.

For Lake Forest, Delaney Weiss was 3-for-4, Amiya Tucker went 2-for-4, and Sydney Martens doubled.

Grant 7, Crystal Lake South 4: Calista Warmowski and Erin Bengston hit back-to-back homers for the Bulldogs in their nonconference win.

Grant improved to 21-8.

Stevenson 14, Waukegan 3 (6): Mic Faunce had 3 hits and drove in 3 runs for the Patriots, who improve to 13-16 on the season and 4-9 in the North Suburban Conference.

Winning pitcher Ilyssa Muise had 8 strikeouts and just 1 walk.

St. Viator 4, Carmel 3: Carmel tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning but St. Viator loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and a Haley Robinson single brought in the winning run.

Vernon Hills 11, Round Lake 8: Vernon Hills won the nonconference matchup between old conference foes.

Quin Yuter had 3 hits and Nicole Pieper had 2 hits for Vernon Hills.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Grayslake North 3 (9): Despite a 4-for-4 , 3-double performance from freshman Nina Wittig, Grayslake North came up short.

Becca Sosa added 2 hits for the Knights and Grace Brown had a double.

Sophomore pitcher Emily Mack took the loss but had 7 strikeouts over nine innings.

Libertyville 18, Lake Zurich 8: It was a hitfest for Libertyville, which rolled up 20 hits.

Lyndsey Lyon and Kenzie Rother each had 4 hits and Franny Quenan and Sarah Hoyer each had 3 hits for the Wildcats.

Hoyer and Hannah Heraty each belted home runs.

Heraty was also the winning pitcher, rolling up 7 strikeouts over seven innings.

Dundee-Crown 5, Grayslake Central 0: Nicole Warren had 2 hits for Grayslake Central.