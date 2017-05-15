Girls water polo / Top 10

1. Stevenson (31-2) Back home for Elite Eight

2. Naperville Central (31-2) Gets New Trier in state quarters

3. Naperville North (21-10) Held up well against No. 2

4. York (22-7) Made Fenwick sectional final

5. Metea Valley (26-5) Gave No. 3 a firm challenge

6. Prospect (23-6) First sectional final, first state trip

7. Conant (21-9) State streak stops at two years

8. Mundelein (21-12) Lukas back for another year

9. Barrington (21-8) Tough loss to No. 7

10. Hersey (20-6) Great sectional showing