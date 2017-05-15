Girls water polo / Top 10
Team Comment
1. Stevenson (31-2) Back home for Elite Eight
2. Naperville Central (31-2) Gets New Trier in state quarters
3. Naperville North (21-10) Held up well against No. 2
4. York (22-7) Made Fenwick sectional final
5. Metea Valley (26-5) Gave No. 3 a firm challenge
6. Prospect (23-6) First sectional final, first state trip
7. Conant (21-9) State streak stops at two years
8. Mundelein (21-12) Lukas back for another year
9. Barrington (21-8) Tough loss to No. 7
10. Hersey (20-6) Great sectional showing