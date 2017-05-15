Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/15/2017 4:09 PM

Girls water polo / Top 10

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Girls water polo / Top 10

Team Comment

1. Stevenson (31-2) Back home for Elite Eight

2. Naperville Central (31-2) Gets New Trier in state quarters

3. Naperville North (21-10) Held up well against No. 2

4. York (22-7) Made Fenwick sectional final

5. Metea Valley (26-5) Gave No. 3 a firm challenge

6. Prospect (23-6) First sectional final, first state trip

7. Conant (21-9) State streak stops at two years

8. Mundelein (21-12) Lukas back for another year

9. Barrington (21-8) Tough loss to No. 7

10. Hersey (20-6) Great sectional showing

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account