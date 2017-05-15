Baseball: Elk Grove rallies past Hoffman Estates in 8

Josh Magers, Lucas Barnes and Jon Keller had 2 hits apiece for visiting Hoffman Estates on Monday, but Elk Grove's baseball team played longball down the stretch to pull out a 5-4 victory in eight innings in Mid-Suburban League play.

Joe Lopez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings, and Ryne Singsank followed suit with a solo homer in the eighth to win it for Elk Grove (13-16, 8-8).

Barnes doubled and drove in 2 runs for Hoffman Estates (10-15, 8-8), and Keller homered and drove in 2 more.

The Grens also had big efforts from Jakub Sokol (double) and Nick Hofmann (2 RBI), and Leone earned the victory after tossing 2-plus strong relief innings.

Palatine 9, Hersey 4: The visiting Pirates were able to score at least 1 run in each of the first six innings to conclude their Mid-Suburban League schedule with a victory.

J.T. Streepy and T.J. Skelnik both went 3-for-4 for Palatine (18-13, 10-6), and John Weber and Jack Grochowski both went 2-for-4 at the top of the order.

Grochowski got the victory; Jason Rivera and Thomas Soby both contributed effective relief stints.

Mark Losacco and Cade O'Neal had 2 hits apiece for Hersey (8-19-1, 4-12). O'Neal and A.J. Ceffalio both doubled.

Conant 5, Wheeling 4: The visiting Cougars scored twice in the sixth inning to take a 5-0 lead, and it turned out they needed every run as the Wildcats rallied with 4 runs in the bottom half.

Tim Fauth's doubled plated 2 runs for Conant (11-18, 6-10) in the sixth

Wheeling answered with a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk, an RBI single and another sac fly.

Kyle Bullock and Andy Shover had 2 hits apiece for Wheeling (13-17-1, 6-10), and Jack Splett, Brian Maloney, Zach Yfantis and Shover each drove in a run.

For Conant, Fauth finished 2-for-3, C.J. Deshazer also had a double and Dave Sapyta had 2 hits. Matt Majer (5⅓ innings) got the win and Mason Sykes worked the remainder and earned a save.

Barrington 8, Rolling Meadows 3: Blake Gosswein and Jeff Korus both went 3-for-4 at the plate and Will Yorton had 2 hits, including a double, as the MSL West champs improved to 26-7 overall and finished 15-1 in the MSL.

Korus and Yorton both drove in 2 runs, and Yorton earned the win with 2⅔ inning of work as the first of three relievers.

Host Rolling Meadows (4-22, 2-14) led 3-1 after the third inning, when Donnie Mrofcza drove in 2 runs and later scored on a wild pitch.

Barrington plays in the Mid-Suburban League title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prospect.

Carmel 11, St. Viator 3: Leadoff man Casey Kmet doubled, homered, walked and scored twice, but the Lions didn't get much else accomplished against Carmel Catholic senior Eddie Pietschmann. He struck out 10 and allowed 5 hits in a complete-game effort in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.

Cole Kmet, Alex Prazuch and Brett DeSelm had the other hits for St. Viator, which slipped to 17-13 overall.

Christian Liberty 3, Schaumburg Christian 2: With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mark Cabrera tripled.

Moments later, he scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the host Chargers claimed a victory against the Conquerors.

Jimmy Cunningham had a double and Cabrera earned the pitching decision for Christian Liberty, which played an error-free game.

Leyden 10, Proviso East 0 (6 inn.): Brian Szopinski and Dominic Fredrickson doubled, Sebastian Rosario had 2 hits and Nick Herrera tossed a 6-hitter as the Eagles (18-4) rolled in West Suburban Gold play.