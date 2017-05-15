Baseball / Top 20
Team Comment
1. Neuqua Valley (28-1-1) Top seed at Oswego
2. St. Charles N. (25-4) 19-game winning streak ends
3. Crystal Lake South (26-3) Battling down the stretch
4. Huntley (25-5) Rizzo walk off forges tie for FVC lead
5. Barrington (25-7) Awaiting MSL East winner
6. Libertyville (25-6) North Suburban champs
7. Buffalo Grove (24-3-1) Top seed at Glenbrook South
8. Mundelein (25-5) Third seed at Glenbrook South
9. South Elgin (16-4) Won 5 of 6 UEC crossovers
10. Cary-Grove (21-7) Snapped St. Charles North's 19-game streak
11. Willowbrook (22-6) Downers S. series starts Monday
12. St. Charles E. (20-8) No. 2 seed in Lake Park sectional
13. Benet (20-10) Another 20-win season
14. Warren (23-8) Having terrrific second half
15. Leyden (17-5) Fifth seed at Lane
16. Hinsdale Central (19-8) Salvaged one vs. Downers N.
17. Downers South (21-8) Eight straight wins
18. Naperville Central (19-8) Underrated pitching staff
19. Prospect (16-10) Courtney impresses each time out
20. York (19-10) Two close losses to Lyons Twp.