updated: 5/15/2017 4:09 PM

Baseball / Top 20

1. Neuqua Valley (28-1-1) Top seed at Oswego

2. St. Charles N. (25-4) 19-game winning streak ends

3. Crystal Lake South (26-3) Battling down the stretch

4. Huntley (25-5) Rizzo walk off forges tie for FVC lead

5. Barrington (25-7) Awaiting MSL East winner

6. Libertyville (25-6) North Suburban champs

7. Buffalo Grove (24-3-1) Top seed at Glenbrook South

8. Mundelein (25-5) Third seed at Glenbrook South

9. South Elgin (16-4) Won 5 of 6 UEC crossovers

10. Cary-Grove (21-7) Snapped St. Charles North's 19-game streak

11. Willowbrook (22-6) Downers S. series starts Monday

12. St. Charles E. (20-8) No. 2 seed in Lake Park sectional

13. Benet (20-10) Another 20-win season

14. Warren (23-8) Having terrrific second half

15. Leyden (17-5) Fifth seed at Lane

16. Hinsdale Central (19-8) Salvaged one vs. Downers N.

17. Downers South (21-8) Eight straight wins

18. Naperville Central (19-8) Underrated pitching staff

19. Prospect (16-10) Courtney impresses each time out

20. York (19-10) Two close losses to Lyons Twp.

