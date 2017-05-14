Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/14/2017 9:08 PM

Three homers send Boomers to season-opening sweep

Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers connected on 3 homeruns in an 11-3 rout of the Traverse City Beach Bums to sweep the season opening series.

The Boomers jumped ahead 2-0 with a pair of first inning runs. Kyle Ruchim and Josh Gardiner walked to start the game before a David Harris double with one out scored both. Kyle Ruchim hit the first homer of the season leading off the bottom of the third and Kenny Towns added a bases loaded walk. Harris connected on the first grand slam in the Frontier League with 2 outs in the fourth to stretch the edge to 8-0. Towns contributed a 3-run homer in the sixth to account for all the offense.

Harris matched a single game team record by driving home 6 runs while Towns plated 4. Gardiner and Ruchim each scored 3 times. 2016 Frontier League All-Star Kagen Hopkins worked 6 innings to win his season debut, allowing just 1 run on 4 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts.

