Arrieta, Cubs fall to Cardinals

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, right, stands on the mound as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, background, rounds third after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The numbers aren't getting any better for Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs.

Arrieta's ERA rose from 5.35 to 5.44 Sunday, and the Cubs' record fell to 18-19 with a sleepy 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The game was played in front of 47,925 fans. For the second straight day, a Cubs-Cardinals game set an attendance record at this ballpark.

The Cubs and Arrieta keep insisting that the numbers will start trending in the right direction, but at this point, you have to wonder if they're hoping against hope.

Of Arrieta's 8 starts this season, only 3 have been quality starts.

Two years ago, Arrieta won the Cy Young Award with a record of 22-6 with an ERA of 1.77. His second half was one for the history books.

Although he was not as dominant last year, Arrieta still managed a record of 18-8 with an ERA of 3.10.

In Sunday's game, he worked 6 innings, giving up 7 hits and 4 runs. Yadier Molina tagged him for a 2-run homer in the second inning after Jedd Gyorko led off with a single. Matt Carpenter added a 2-run shot in the third.

Control wasn't an issue, as Arrieta threw only 85 pitches while walking one and striking out five. But the Cubs are still waiting for Arrieta's velocity to rise from the low-90s (mph).

"It would be great to have that occur," manager Joe Maddon said of a return to old form. "He's shown flashes of that, I think, this year, also. I have so much faith and confidence in him and his methods and just him. You're pretty aware that I don't get caught up off the bandwagon very easily. I really believe he's going to be fine. I believe it's going to be almost like a snap of the fingers, everything's going to fall back into place, and you're going to see this slow method of better, better, better, great."

A return to 2015 form is almost too much to ask for, and Maddon knows that.

"I think all of a sudden you're going to see something's going to click and he's going to be back close to where he had been. It's hard to be where he had been when he won the (Cy Young) award. I'm not expecting that but more like we had seen last year, more consistency in the velocity. Velocity is probably the biggest. When you start seeing that perk back up and the called strikes and being able to pitch in the strike zone with misses, that's when you're going to see him really take off."

On the offensive side of the ball Sunday, the Cubs were manhandled by veteran Adam Wainwright, who pitched 7 innings of 4-hit ball. The Cardinals piled up 12 hits for the afternoon.

