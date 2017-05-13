Girls water polo: Prospect makes history with sectional title

And finally, this time, the time was right for Prospect's girls water polo team.

The Knights got off to a good start in Saturday morning's sectional championship matchup against Conant at Hoffman Estates and kept their momentum through to the end of a 9-5 victory.

That puts Prospect, which was appearing in a sectional final for the first time, into Thursday's state quarterfinals against Fenwick, a 12-6 winner against York on Saturday.

It's heady stuff not only for Prospect, but for all of the Mid-Suburban East, which will be represented in the Elite Eight for the first time. Hersey in particular should share in the credit, as the test they gave Prospect in Friday's semifinals ended up being crucial to the Knights' ultimate success.

"At one point in that game (against Hersey), I won't like, I felt like I was about to cry," said one of Prospect's captains, Megan Pfeiffer, who finished with 2 goals against Conant.

A calmer, more battle-tested Knights team got started quickly against the Cougars, as senior Gracie Dix drew an ejection on the first possession, Pfeiffer scored from the wing on the second and then assisted on the first of Colleen Doyle's 3 goals.

Conant's Paulina Chowaniec answered with the first of her 3 goals in the first quarter, but by the end of the half Prospect led 4-2.

The third quarter was the tipping point. A shot from Doyle that was tipped twice somehow found the net, Ann Fulk scored from wing and Dix put Prospect up 7-2 by coming up with a steal and score in front of Conant's goal.

The MSL champion Cougars played valiantly the rest of the way, getting fourth-quarter goals from Olivia Olszewski, Lea Cejvan and Chowaniec and strong goaltending from Cam Rosas throughout. But Prospect had built too much of a cushion and stopped Conant's streak of Elite Eight qualifications at two under coach Justin Bickus.

The flow of the game was in sharp contrast to the previous week's meeting between the same teams in the MSL title contest, won by Conant 5-4.

"We were much more relaxed, and I think the Hersey game -- and also the MSL game against Conant -- helped with that," said Prospect coach Natalie Tucker. "We talked before the game about letting go of our fears and just embracing the moment.

"As a team, these girls are very humble. They never go in saying, 'OK, we got this.' But it's important to be confident, too."

Prospect improved to 23-6 (a program record for wins), while Conant wraps up its season at 21-9.

One key to Prospect's success has been its defensive excellence. In their three sectional victories, the Knights gave up a grand total of 14 goals.

"The defense these guys play in front of me is just insane," said Prospect goalie Mary Clare McAleer. "I feel so lucky to have them as teammates."

Next up for the Knights is a history-making state quarterfinal at 5:45 p.m. at Stevenson.

"I think it might take a while before it sinks in," said Dix. "I'm just so proud of our team."