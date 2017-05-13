Cubs can't come all the way back against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz, top, leaps into the air as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, bottom, slides in to break up a double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo was called out at first due to slide interference by Happ. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs rallied Saturday but could not come all the way back from a 5-1 deficit as they fell 5-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The game was played in front of a crowd of 47,882, the largest crowd in the ballpark's history.

Jon Lester started for the Cubs and went 5⅔ innings, giving up 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned.

Cubs rookie Ian Happ, making his major-league debut after being called up from Class AAA Iowa earlier in the day, picked up his first major league hit, a 2-run home run in the seventh inning to bring the Cubs within 5-3.

Lester hit an RBI-double in the second to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals tied it with an unearned run in the third. They scored 2 more in the fourth and 2 in the sixth, with reliever Pedro Strop giving up a pair of RBI hits after Lester came out of the game.

