Cubs can't come all the way back against Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs rallied Saturday but could not come all the way back from a 5-1 deficit as they fell 5-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The game was played in front of a crowd of 47,882, the largest crowd in the ballpark's history.
Jon Lester started for the Cubs and went 5⅔ innings, giving up 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned.
Cubs rookie Ian Happ, making his major-league debut after being called up from Class AAA Iowa earlier in the day, picked up his first major league hit, a 2-run home run in the seventh inning to bring the Cubs within 5-3.
Lester hit an RBI-double in the second to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals tied it with an unearned run in the third. They scored 2 more in the fourth and 2 in the sixth, with reliever Pedro Strop giving up a pair of RBI hits after Lester came out of the game.
