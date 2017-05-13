Boys water polo: Defending state champion Naperville Central earns another shot

The Naperville Central boys water polo team did Saturday what is not easy to do.

As defending state champions, the Redhawks faced the challenge of another season and are heading back to the state finals for a chance at another state trophy.

The Redhawks' reservation was confirmed with a 15-4 victory Saturday over Naperville North in the Neuqua Valley sectional final.

Naperville Central, making its third consecutive trip to the state finals, faces St. Ignatius at 8:15 p.m. Friday in state quarterfinal play at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.

The Wolfpack defeated De La Salle 17-10, also on Saturday, to win its own sectional.

Naperville Central (26-5) had its offense working well but also the defense. The Redhawks were without their starting goalie, Kent Emden, who was in California this weekend for a camp after being selected as one of 30 players in the nation for the USA Water Polo Men's Youth National Team, according to Redhawks coach Bill Salentine.

Nolan Vaughn got the nod in goal Saturday. He's normally up front but had seen limited time in the net during the regular season. He made 9 saves against the Huskies (23-10).

"I was nervous. I had practiced all week I had played goalie a couple of games. But once things got going the defense really helped me," he said.

The Redhawks' defense blocked numerous shots.

"Our defense is usually good. But today it was stellar, definitely a team effort, all six guys," Salentine said.

On offense Naperville Central got to work immediately, scoring just 57 seconds into the match on a goal from Luke Klein-Collins, his first of two in the match. Lucas Nervig and Cam Dougherty scored to make it 3-0 Naperville Central, at quarter's end.

The Huskies got on the scoreboard with 5:30 remaining before halftime as Nick Zillier converted a pass from Cole Jacobs to make it 4-1.

Dominic May scored twice in the final five minutes before halftime to put the Redhawks up 6-1. May led Naperville Central with 4 goals, Matt Reagan and Michael Stern also made good on 2 goals each.

"We were able to steal the ball out of our perimeter and were able to counter attack with 2-on-1 or 1-on-1 situations and the goals became easier," said Naperville Central's Brad Sanford, who notched 1 goal.

Naperville North notched two goals in the third quarter courtesy of Chris Popiolek and Jacobs.

"We were getting the ball in deep and drawing ejections and getting a man up," said Huskies coach Martin Bell of his team's scores. "But Central found a way to stop that."

In the final quarter the Redhawks converted on 5 of 7 shots on goal to put the game on cruise control and start preparation for the state finals.

"This never gets old," Vaughn said of the sectional final celebration.