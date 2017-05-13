Boys gymnastics: Neuqua Valley's Mitchell wins state championship

A pain in the heel of his left foot ruined Eric Mitchell's Friday night.

On Saturday he pushed that pain aside and became a state champion.

The Neuqua Valley sophomore won the pommel horse during Saturday's IHSA boys gymnastics individual event state finals at Hinsdale Central.

Mitchell scored a 9.2 to beat the 9.1 from Hinsdale Central's Ryan Leahy.

"It was really cool to get this far to begin with, but then to win it is something else," he said. "It's really cool. I'm super proud of myself."

If boys gymnastics had to cut one of its six events, most gymnasts would probably like to see pommel horse meet a sudden end. Mitchell isn't like most gymnasts, though. He loves the challenge pommel horse presents and put on a show on Saturday.

"I feel secure on pommel horse because it's something I can cling to and go all out with," he said. "With still rings and high bar you're way up high there and it's scary. Plus, I like how pommel allows you to extend your body."

Cary-Grove's Luka Sisauri won high bar while Palatine's Prakash Nigam rebounded after falling short of winning Friday's all-around title by claiming top honors on floor, still rings, vault and parallel bars. Nigam's performance was the best since Wheaton Warrenville co-op's David MacDonald won four events as well as the all-around title in 2014.

Glenbard West had no issue with seeing several of its gymnasts land in second place in respective events after winning the team title Friday.

The Hilltoppers' Shea Rudolph and Alexander Demeris tied Downers Grove South's Beau Herion for second place on parallel bars, while teammate Timmy Le placed second on vault and floor exercise and Frank Pham did the same on still rings.

"They all had a great meet today," Glenbard West coach Frank Novakowski said. "I think all the guys finishing in second place wouldn't trade the team championship for anything, but it was nice to see them get those nice individual things after the team championship."

Naperville North sophomore Michael Hunter Jr. advanced to the finals and finished 13th on vault in his state debut.

"It seems like just yesterday I was learning back handsprings," he said. "I can't even describe the experience. It was amazing. I thank God, my mom, my coaches and especially my team."

Hearing his name called before his vault, and with all eyes in the gym directed at him, was an experience that Hunter will never forget.

"That was so cool," he said. "I knew then that the pressure was on, but it didn't matter. What an experience. I can't wait to try to do it again next year."

Addison Trail senior Alex Kominowski took seventh on floor and 11th on vault.

"I honestly could have done better especially with how things went in the prelims," he said. "I'm disappointed a bit, but it could've been a lot worse. It's not too bad. I just expected more."

York made a strong impression on still rings as Kelvin Stevens Jr. placed sixth and John Gill took ninth place. Since both are only juniors, the Dukes could have one of the strongest rings teams in the state next spring.

Finally, West Chicago senior Jacob Kurian wrapped up his season with a ninth-place effort of floor, and Glenbard East junior Marc Le took seventh place on parallel bars.