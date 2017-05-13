Boomers rally to win wild back-and-forth affair

The Schaumburg Boomers moved to 2-0 on the season by rallying to a wild 13-10 win over the visiting Traverse City Beach Bums.

Traverse City jumped out to a 4-1 lead by scoring in the first three innings against Schaumburg starter Isaac Sanchez. The Boomers responded by chasing Traverse City's starter with 6 runs in the third to open a 7-4 edge. Kyle Ruchim logged a 2-run single in the frame while Will Soto deposited a 3-run double to deep center with 2 outs. The visitors quickly scored 4 times in the fourth to grab the lead again at 8-7. Zach Weigel singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth as the Boomers scored twice to again lead. Traverse City tied the game once more in the eighth, but 3 straight 2-out Schaumburg hits drove home 3 runs and accounted for the final.