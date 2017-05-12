Leury Garcia hits 2 homers but White Sox's losing streak hits 6 games

Leury Garcia hit a pair of home runs Friday night but the Chicago White Sox lost this sixth straight game, a 6-3 interleague decision to the San Diego Padres. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox entered Friday night's interleague game against the San Diego Padres tied for last in the American League with 30 home runs.

"I think in general we've had some guys that have hit some homers, we have some guys in the past that hit more homers to this point," manager Rick Renteria said. "But I'm not too concerned about it. I still think our home run numbers will be there."

Leury Garcia doesn't quite fit the profile of a power hitter, but he cleared the fence twice for Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. Garcia's first career 2-homer game wasn't enough to prevent the White Sox's sixth straight loss, a 6-3 decision.

Garcia came into the season with 2 career home runs in 153 games with the White Sox and Texas Rangers. The center fielder/infielder has 4 homers in 29 games this year.

Speaking of home runs, Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez gave up a pair in 5 innings of work.

En route to losing his third straight decision, Gonzalez (3-3) allowed 5 runs on 8 hits and 4 walks.

Anderson excused:

Tim Anderson is not with the White Sox this weekend.

The shortstop is back home in Alabama for the funeral of close friend Branden Moss, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Since Moss is not an immediate family member, Anderson was not allowed to be placed on major-league baseball's bereavement list.

The Sox played are playing the Padres with 24 players, one short of the normal roster.

"It's good of the organization to understand the relationship that he had with his friend," Renteria said. "It was a very close bond. It's a good thing the organization understands and is allowing Tim to be able to be there with the family."

Leury Garcia filled in at shortstop for the White Sox Friday night. Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez can also play the position.

"We're going to deal with what we have to deal with," Renteria said. "With the guys that we have, I'm very confident in their ability to be able to fill that position and we'll continue to move forward."

Familiar faces:

Renteria looked forward to managing against the Padres Friday night.

San Diego's first-base and bench coach from 2008-13, Renteria also managed and coached in the Padres' minor-league system.

"I spent 10 years with the organization," Renteria said. "It was a good 10 years. Had it not been for the first position that I had with the Cubs in terms of managing, I probably would have still been there. It was a good time."