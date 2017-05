Girls soccer: Elgin downs Hoffman Estates

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Makenna Downing scored both goals Friday to lead the Elgin girls soccer team to a 2-1 nonconference win over Hoffman Estates.

Brenda Acuna had an assist for the Maroons (11-7-4) and Hannah Erickson made 10 saves in goal.